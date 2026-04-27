San Antonio tries to secure series in game 5

Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San…

Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -12.5; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Spurs lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Portland Trail Blazers in game five. The Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers 114-93 in the last meeting on Sunday. De’Aaron Fox led the Spurs with 28 points, and Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 26.

The Spurs are 36-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is third in the league averaging 119.8 points and is shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 23-18 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spurs are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 115.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 111.5 the Spurs allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Fox is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Avdija is averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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