Romo hits first 2 career home runs as White Sox beat Soriano and Angels, 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Romo hit the first two home runs of his career — one from each side of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Romo hit the first two home runs of his career — one from each side of the plate — as the Chicago White Sox beat the skidding Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Colson Montgomery homered in the second off Angels starter José Soriano (5-1), ending his shutout streak at 25 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up three runs and six hits over five innings, raising his major league-leading ERA from 0.24 to 0.84.

Davis Martin (4-1) outpitched Soriano, allowing one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Martin struck out seven and walked one.

Sean Newcomb fanned three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Seranthony Domínguez worked a hitless ninth for his seventh save.

Josh Lowe homered and Jo Adell had an RBI single for the Angels, who have lost five straight and nine of 10.

The 24-year-old Romo, called up Saturday from Triple-A Charlotte, connected left-handed off Soriano for a two-run homer in the fourth that gave Chicago a 3-1 lead. The switch-hitting catcher went deep again in the sixth, a solo shot to center field from the right side off lefty reliever Brent Suter.

Munetaka Murakami scored to make it 5-1 in the seventh when Sam Antonacci was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

White Sox outfielder Everson Pereira left the game with right shoulder soreness after taking an awkward swing. The team said he is day-to-day.

Up next

Chicago goes for a three-game sweep Wednesday afternoon. Erick Fedde (0-3) starts for the White Sox against Yusei Kikuchi (0-3).

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