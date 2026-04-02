Romania coach Lucescu steps down at 80 after World Cup exit and health issue

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania coach Mircea Lucescu is leaving the national team, the soccer federation said on Thursday, also…

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania coach Mircea Lucescu is leaving the national team, the soccer federation said on Thursday, also offering the storied 80-year-old an administrative role.

Lucescu was hospitalized on Sunday after falling ill at training with a heart problem, three days after his team lost a World Cup qualifying playoff against Turkey.

The Romanian great captained the team at the 1970 World Cup in Brazil and was coach for its European Championship debut in 1984.

Lucescu coached clubs in Italy, Turkey — where he also led the national team — Ukraine and Russia. He returned to coach Romania after a 38-year gap to try and qualify for the World Cup in North America.

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