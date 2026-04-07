Rocchio’s RBI single in the 9th gives Guardians 2-1 victory over the Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brayan Rocchio’s single with one out in the ninth inning drove in CJ Kayfus to give the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brayan Rocchio’s single with one out in the ninth inning drove in CJ Kayfus to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Kayfus singled off John Schreiber (0-1) and advanced to second when Bo Naylor walked. Rocchio’s single just eluded Kansas City second baseman Jonathan India to go into right field. Kayfus slid into home and beat the throw of right fielder Lane Thomas for the winning run.

Cleveland second baseman Juan Brito went 2 for 4 in his major-league debut and Steven Kwan had an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Kansas City rookie Carter Jensen homered for the second straight game for the Royals’ only hit. Jensen connected on a cutter in the second inning off Cleveland starter Gavin Williams and drove it over the wall in right-center for his third home run of the season.

Cade Smith (2-0), the fifth Guardians pitcher, got the win after retiring the Royals in order in the ninth. It was the Guardians’ first one-hitter since Aug. 6 last season at the New York Mets. The previous Guardians one-hitter at home was on May 7, 2023, against Minnesota.

Cleveland tied the game in the fifth. Austin Hedges singled with one out, advanced to second on a ground out and scored when Kwan lined a single to left field.

The game was moved up five hours because of an evening forecast with temperatures below freezing. However, it was 33 degrees at first pitch, making it the coldest game at Progressive Field since April 9, 2018, against Detroit, which was also 33 degrees.

Up next

It will be a matchup of left-handers in Wednesday’s series finale. Cole Ragans (0-2, 3.60 ERA) goes for Kansas City while Joey Cantillo (0-0, 3.00 ERA) takes the hill for Cleveland.

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