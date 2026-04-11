Longtime closer Craig Kimbrel pitches for 10th major league team, making New York Mets debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel joined his 10th major league team Saturday, making his New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel joined his 10th major league team Saturday, making his New York Mets debut by tossing a scoreless seventh inning in an 11-6 loss to the Athletics.

Kimbrel struck out two after the Mets selected his contract from Class A St. Lucie.

A 37-year-old right-hander, Kimbrel ranks fifth in career saves with 440, behind Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), Lee Smith and Kenley Jansen (both 478). Rivera, Hoffman and Smith are in the Hall of Fame, and Jansen remains active with the Detroit Tigers.

Kimbrel replaced mop-up man Richard Lovelady, who was designated for assignment.

“If the game calls for a high leverage, I’m not going to hesitate,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said of Kimbrel before the game. “Well on his way to being a Hall of Famer. It’s not like a guy that’s coming up to the big leagues for the first time. He’s been in those roles for a long time and had a pretty successful career.”

Kimbrel had a 2.25 ERA in 14 games last season with Atlanta and Houston.

He agreed in January to a deal with the Mets that specified if he was added to the 40-man roster he would get a $2.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $350,000 salary while in the minors. While in the majors, he can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for games pitched: $200,000 each for 20 and each additional five through 40.

“My body feels good,” Kimbrel said. “Ready to take the ball and do whatever I need to do.”

Kimbrel hasn’t earned a save since July 7, 2024, with Baltimore. He had a sore back late in the season and posted an 11.50 ERA in his final 19 appearances.

He pitched a scoreless inning for St. Lucie on Tuesday in his only minor league appearance this year. He threw nine pitches: six fastballs that averaged 93.5 mph along with one each of a cutter, sweeper and knuckle-curve.

“I get an adrenaline boost every time I get an opportunity to pitch in a big league ballgame,” Kimbrel said. “Somebody told me a long time ago as soon as that goes away, it’s time to go home. And I still have that excitement and drive to go out there and compete and put on a jersey and represent a city, wherever that is.”

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