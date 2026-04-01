Reds’ left-hander Nick Lodolo will make rehab start on Thursday

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo is expected to throw 60-65 pitches during a rehab assignment on Thursday. The…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo is expected to throw 60-65 pitches during a rehab assignment on Thursday.

The left-hander, who is on the injured list due to a blister on his left index finger, will make his rehab start for Single-A Daytona against Jupiter in a Florida State League game. If Lodolo has a successful outing, he could join the Reds’ rotation during next week’s series at Miami.

Lodolo was 9-8 with a 3.33 ERA and 156 strikeouts last season.

Left-hander Caleb Ferguson (right oblique strain) threw from 90 feet on flat ground before Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is expected to accompany the team on their upcoming seven-game road trip to Texas and Miami.

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