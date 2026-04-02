2 men, 5-year-old boy shot in Northwest DC

Two men and a child were injured in a shooting in the area of Truxton Circle in D.C. on Tuesday night.

Two men and a child were injured in a shooting in Truxton Circle in D.C. on Tuesday night.

Around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 400 block of N Street NW for reports of a shooting.

There, police discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the apartment building’s courtyard. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were still on the scene, they were informed a child had been shot in the incident and was transported to a hospital by a parent with non-life-threatening injuries. The child — a 5-year-old boy — had been playing in the courtyard when the shooting happened.

Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said at a news conference later Tuesday night that police are searching for two people last seen wearing dark clothing and who had fled the scene on foot. Carroll said the shooting seems to have been random.

Carroll said members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Crime Suppression Team and task force have increased patrols in the area recently.

“This is completely unacceptable. There’s folks that are just outside in … their neighborhood, here in the courtyard, and again, we see examples of illegal gunfire in the community,” he said. “It’s not acceptable in any manner.”

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