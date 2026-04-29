Reds bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (13-17, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-10, first in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (13-17, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-10, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (2-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -148, Rockies +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati has a 9-7 record at home and a 19-10 record overall. The Reds have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.71.

Colorado has a 6-11 record in road games and a 13-17 record overall. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has six doubles, nine home runs and 28 RBIs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 14 for 42 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with 13 extra base hits (five doubles and eight home runs). Hunter Goodman is 10 for 41 with five doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 8-2, .247 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willi Castro: day-to-day (knee), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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