Reds and Pirates meet with series tied 1-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-2) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (0-1, 67.50 ERA,…

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-2)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (0-1, 67.50 ERA, 9.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -164, Reds +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Reds pitching staff had a collective 3.87 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh had a 71-91 record overall and a 27-54 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .231.

INJURIES: Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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