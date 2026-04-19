RBC Heritage Par Scores

Sunday At Harbour Town Golf Links Hilton Head, S.C. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,243; Par: 71 Final Round (x-won on…

Sunday

At Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head, S.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,243; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Matt Fitzpatrick (700), $3,600,000 65-63-68-70—266 -18 Scottie Scheffler (400), $2,160,000 68-67-64-67—266 -18 Si Woo Kim (350), $1,360,000 66-68-66-68—268 -16 Ludvig Aberg (300), $823,333 63-70-68-70—271 -13 Harris English (300), $823,333 64-68-70-69—271 -13 Collin Morikawa (300), $823,333 67-68-69-67—271 -13 Bud Cauley (225), $665,000 68-69-65-70—272 -12 Patrick Cantlay (164), $555,000 69-64-68-72—273 -11 Rickie Fowler (164), $555,000 65-69-69-70—273 -11 Kurt Kitayama (164), $555,000 69-65-68-71—273 -11 Gary Woodland (164), $555,000 65-70-66-72—273 -11 Keegan Bradley (105), $399,250 67-67-72-68—274 -10 Steven Fisk (105), $399,250 69-67-67-71—274 -10 Matthew McCarty (105), $399,250 69-71-66-68—274 -10 Xander Schauffele (105), $399,250 69-68-68-69—274 -10 Akshay Bhatia (58), $256,694 73-63-69-70—275 -9 Sam Burns (58), $256,694 70-69-65-71—275 -9 Wyndham Clark (58), $256,694 68-68-70-69—275 -9 Pierceson Coody (58), $256,694 69-68-65-73—275 -9 Ryan Fox (58), $256,694 65-72-67-71—275 -9 Maverick McNealy (58), $256,694 74-67-67-67—275 -9 Andrew Novak (58), $256,694 65-71-65-74—275 -9 Patrick Rodgers (58), $256,694 69-68-66-72—275 -9 Jordan L. Smith (58), $256,694 69-72-68-66—275 -9 Chris Gotterup (35), $142,750 70-72-69-65—276 -8 Brian Harman (35), $142,750 71-66-63-76—276 -8 Russell Henley (35), $142,750 68-68-70-70—276 -8 Michael Kim (35), $142,750 69-73-72-62—276 -8 Aldrich Potgieter (35), $142,750 67-67-67-75—276 -8 J.J. Spaun (35), $142,750 69-69-68-70—276 -8 Sahith Theegala (35), $142,750 69-67-72-68—276 -8 Cameron Young (35), $142,750 71-67-67-71—276 -8 Chandler Blanchet (23), $92,444 71-71-64-71—277 -7 Jacob Bridgeman (23), $92,444 75-65-66-71—277 -7 Ryan Gerard (23), $92,444 73-72-65-67—277 -7 Ben Griffin (23), $92,444 69-67-72-69—277 -7 Joe Highsmith (23), $92,444 67-68-69-73—277 -7 Adam Schenk (23), $92,444 74-68-67-68—277 -7 Jordan Spieth (23), $92,444 69-72-67-69—277 -7 Michael Thorbjornsen (23), $92,444 70-68-74-65—277 -7 Karl Vilips (23), $92,444 70-67-70-70—277 -7 Daniel Berger (15), $55,300 66-74-68-70—278 -6 Michael Brennan (15), $55,300 65-69-72-72—278 -6 Jason Day (15), $55,300 70-72-72-64—278 -6 Lucas Glover (15), $55,300 69-67-68-74—278 -6 Viktor Hovland (15), $55,300 64-65-73-76—278 -6 Sungjae Im (15), $55,300 66-72-70-70—278 -6 Shane Lowry (15), $55,300 70-69-67-72—278 -6 Robert MacIntyre (15), $55,300 66-68-71-73—278 -6 Andrew Putnam (15), $55,300 71-68-69-70—278 -6 Sepp Straka (15), $55,300 66-67-67-78—278 -6 Tommy Fleetwood (12), $43,500 76-67-69-67—279 -5 Garrick Higgo (12), $43,500 72-69-72-66—279 -5 Sudarshan Yellamaraju (12), $43,500 74-66-71-68—279 -5 Corey Conners (10), $39,600 67-69-73-71—280 -4 Nicolai Hojgaard (10), $39,600 73-68-70-69—280 -4 William Mouw (10), $39,600 68-73-72-67—280 -4 Sami Valimaki (10), $39,600 68-67-69-76—280 -4 Matt Wallace (10), $39,600 69-72-68-71—280 -4 Ricky Castillo (8), $36,500 72-70-72-67—281 -3 Ryo Hisatsune (8), $36,500 75-69-67-70—281 -3 Min Woo Lee (8), $36,500 70-70-67-74—281 -3 J.T. Poston (8), $36,500 71-73-68-69—281 -3 Nick Taylor (8), $36,500 69-70-70-72—281 -3 Harry Hall (7), $34,250 70-69-72-71—282 -2 Denny McCarthy (7), $34,250 74-70-70-68—282 -2 Alex Noren (7), $34,250 73-73-66-70—282 -2 Sam Stevens (7), $34,250 70-69-68-75—282 -2 Max Homa (6), $33,125 70-70-74-69—283 -1 John Keefer (6), $33,125 69-70-70-74—283 -1 Tom Hoge (5), $32,500 71-70-70-73—284 E David Lipsky (5), $32,500 72-71-68-73—284 E Taylor Pendrith (5), $32,500 74-75-72-63—284 E Jake Knapp (5), $31,750 71-75-69-71—286 +2 Austin Smotherman (5), $31,750 74-73-69-70—286 +2 Jhonattan Vegas (5), $31,750 77-69-69-71—286 +2 Brian Campbell (4), $31,000 68-72-74-73—287 +3 Marco Penge (4), $31,000 73-73-68-73—287 +3 Justin Thomas (4), $31,000 76-75-70-66—287 +3 Billy Horschel (3), $30,500 71-76-72-70—289 +5 Nicolas Echavarria (3), $30,250 75-70-68-77—290 +6 Tony Finau (3), $30,000 75-75-75-70—295 +11

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