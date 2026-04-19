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RBC Heritage Par Scores

The Associated Press

April 19, 2026, 7:59 PM

Sunday

At Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head, S.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,243; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Matt Fitzpatrick (700), $3,600,000 65-63-68-70—266 -18
Scottie Scheffler (400), $2,160,000 68-67-64-67—266 -18
Si Woo Kim (350), $1,360,000 66-68-66-68—268 -16
Ludvig Aberg (300), $823,333 63-70-68-70—271 -13
Harris English (300), $823,333 64-68-70-69—271 -13
Collin Morikawa (300), $823,333 67-68-69-67—271 -13
Bud Cauley (225), $665,000 68-69-65-70—272 -12
Patrick Cantlay (164), $555,000 69-64-68-72—273 -11
Rickie Fowler (164), $555,000 65-69-69-70—273 -11
Kurt Kitayama (164), $555,000 69-65-68-71—273 -11
Gary Woodland (164), $555,000 65-70-66-72—273 -11
Keegan Bradley (105), $399,250 67-67-72-68—274 -10
Steven Fisk (105), $399,250 69-67-67-71—274 -10
Matthew McCarty (105), $399,250 69-71-66-68—274 -10
Xander Schauffele (105), $399,250 69-68-68-69—274 -10
Akshay Bhatia (58), $256,694 73-63-69-70—275 -9
Sam Burns (58), $256,694 70-69-65-71—275 -9
Wyndham Clark (58), $256,694 68-68-70-69—275 -9
Pierceson Coody (58), $256,694 69-68-65-73—275 -9
Ryan Fox (58), $256,694 65-72-67-71—275 -9
Maverick McNealy (58), $256,694 74-67-67-67—275 -9
Andrew Novak (58), $256,694 65-71-65-74—275 -9
Patrick Rodgers (58), $256,694 69-68-66-72—275 -9
Jordan L. Smith (58), $256,694 69-72-68-66—275 -9
Chris Gotterup (35), $142,750 70-72-69-65—276 -8
Brian Harman (35), $142,750 71-66-63-76—276 -8
Russell Henley (35), $142,750 68-68-70-70—276 -8
Michael Kim (35), $142,750 69-73-72-62—276 -8
Aldrich Potgieter (35), $142,750 67-67-67-75—276 -8
J.J. Spaun (35), $142,750 69-69-68-70—276 -8
Sahith Theegala (35), $142,750 69-67-72-68—276 -8
Cameron Young (35), $142,750 71-67-67-71—276 -8
Chandler Blanchet (23), $92,444 71-71-64-71—277 -7
Jacob Bridgeman (23), $92,444 75-65-66-71—277 -7
Ryan Gerard (23), $92,444 73-72-65-67—277 -7
Ben Griffin (23), $92,444 69-67-72-69—277 -7
Joe Highsmith (23), $92,444 67-68-69-73—277 -7
Adam Schenk (23), $92,444 74-68-67-68—277 -7
Jordan Spieth (23), $92,444 69-72-67-69—277 -7
Michael Thorbjornsen (23), $92,444 70-68-74-65—277 -7
Karl Vilips (23), $92,444 70-67-70-70—277 -7
Daniel Berger (15), $55,300 66-74-68-70—278 -6
Michael Brennan (15), $55,300 65-69-72-72—278 -6
Jason Day (15), $55,300 70-72-72-64—278 -6
Lucas Glover (15), $55,300 69-67-68-74—278 -6
Viktor Hovland (15), $55,300 64-65-73-76—278 -6
Sungjae Im (15), $55,300 66-72-70-70—278 -6
Shane Lowry (15), $55,300 70-69-67-72—278 -6
Robert MacIntyre (15), $55,300 66-68-71-73—278 -6
Andrew Putnam (15), $55,300 71-68-69-70—278 -6
Sepp Straka (15), $55,300 66-67-67-78—278 -6
Tommy Fleetwood (12), $43,500 76-67-69-67—279 -5
Garrick Higgo (12), $43,500 72-69-72-66—279 -5
Sudarshan Yellamaraju (12), $43,500 74-66-71-68—279 -5
Corey Conners (10), $39,600 67-69-73-71—280 -4
Nicolai Hojgaard (10), $39,600 73-68-70-69—280 -4
William Mouw (10), $39,600 68-73-72-67—280 -4
Sami Valimaki (10), $39,600 68-67-69-76—280 -4
Matt Wallace (10), $39,600 69-72-68-71—280 -4
Ricky Castillo (8), $36,500 72-70-72-67—281 -3
Ryo Hisatsune (8), $36,500 75-69-67-70—281 -3
Min Woo Lee (8), $36,500 70-70-67-74—281 -3
J.T. Poston (8), $36,500 71-73-68-69—281 -3
Nick Taylor (8), $36,500 69-70-70-72—281 -3
Harry Hall (7), $34,250 70-69-72-71—282 -2
Denny McCarthy (7), $34,250 74-70-70-68—282 -2
Alex Noren (7), $34,250 73-73-66-70—282 -2
Sam Stevens (7), $34,250 70-69-68-75—282 -2
Max Homa (6), $33,125 70-70-74-69—283 -1
John Keefer (6), $33,125 69-70-70-74—283 -1
Tom Hoge (5), $32,500 71-70-70-73—284 E
David Lipsky (5), $32,500 72-71-68-73—284 E
Taylor Pendrith (5), $32,500 74-75-72-63—284 E
Jake Knapp (5), $31,750 71-75-69-71—286 +2
Austin Smotherman (5), $31,750 74-73-69-70—286 +2
Jhonattan Vegas (5), $31,750 77-69-69-71—286 +2
Brian Campbell (4), $31,000 68-72-74-73—287 +3
Marco Penge (4), $31,000 73-73-68-73—287 +3
Justin Thomas (4), $31,000 76-75-70-66—287 +3
Billy Horschel (3), $30,500 71-76-72-70—289 +5
Nicolas Echavarria (3), $30,250 75-70-68-77—290 +6
Tony Finau (3), $30,000 75-75-75-70—295 +11

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