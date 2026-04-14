Rays move right-hander Ryan Pepiot to 60-day IL for more recovery time from hip injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays transferred right-hander Ryan Pepiot to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday to give…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays transferred right-hander Ryan Pepiot to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday to give him more time — and a new approach — to recover from right hip inflammation that flared late in spring training and has sidelined him so far this season.

Pepiot was expected to be in the Rays’ rotation after going 11-12 with a 3.86 ERA in 31 starts in 2025.

Manager Kevin Cash said Pepiot first described the condition as “sticky, pinchy in his hip area.”

“We got it checked out,” Cash said. ‘We figured some medication, some time down would help. Then he’s ramped back up, kind of kept his arm going throughout, but wasn’t quite feeling like himself.”

Cash said Pepiot had an injection and sought another medical opinion.

“We’re going to try a different method here,” Cash said, “But my hope is that with 60 days, we’ll be in a good spot here soon.”

Pepiot is 24-21 with a 3.54 ERA in four seasons with the Rays and Dodgers.

Tampa Bay also signed right-hander Michael Grove on Tuesday and placed him on the 15-day injured list as he recovers from right shoulder surgery.

Grove had right labrum surgery in March 2025 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2024 with the Dodgers. He’s 7-7 with a 5.48 ERA over three seasons.

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