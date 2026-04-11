Rays extend Yanks’ skid to 4, rally on Walls and Aranda infield grounders in 10th for 5-4 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls and Jonathan Aranda had run-scoring infield grounders in the 10th inning, and the…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls and Jonathan Aranda had run-scoring infield grounders in the 10th inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied late twice to beat the Yankees 5-4 Saturday night and extend New York’s losing streak to four.

Former Ray José Caballero, in a 1-for-29 slide, twice had go-ahead hits for the Yankees. His two-out, two-run double off Bryan Baker gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the eighth but Tampa Bay tied the score in the bottom half when Nick Fortes doubled leading off against Max Fried and scored on Yandy Díaz’s infield hit, a high-hopper to first baseman Ben Rice.

Caballero had an RBI single in the 10th against Cole Sulser (1-0) for a 4-3 lead, but Chandler Simpson reached on a bunt single off David Bednar (0-2) leading off the bottom half, moving automatic runner Cedric Mullins to third, and Walls bunted to Bednar, whose throw home was too late to catch Mullins on what was ruled a single.

Díaz was intentionally walked and, with left fielder Cody Bellinger brought in on the right side of a five-man infield, Hunter Feduccia struck out.

Aranda hit a one-hopper over Bellinger that glanced off the glove of onrushing second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., as Simpson crossed the plate standing on what was scored a fielder’s choice. After recovering the ball, Chisholm threw too late to first trying for what he thought could be a double play, hoping Díaz would be ruled out for evading him on the basepath.

New York is 28th in the major leagues with a .202 batting average and is hitting .142 (18 for 127) with six extra-base hits during the losing streak. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge was 0 for 3 with two walks and is hitting .212.

Fried allowed three runs and six hits in eight innings. Rays starter Nick Martinez gave up one run in 4 2/3 innings, Austin Wells’ second-inning homer.

Up next

Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (2-0) and Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (0-0) start Sunday’s series finale.

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