Rangers OF Wyatt Langford put on 10-day IL because of flexor strain in forearm

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a Grade…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a Grade 1 flexor strain after exiting his last game because of right forearm tightness.

Manager Skip Schumaker said before Wednesday night’s game against Pittsburgh that the Rangers don’t expect Langford, who had an MRI earlier in the day, to miss any more time than the 10-day IL period.

Langford exited Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over the Pirates after he felt the tightness on a swing. He had a strikeout and a walk that extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

He is hitting .238 with one homer and four RBIs through 20 games. Before Tuesday, he had a five-game hitting streak when he hit .435 (10 for 23).

Outfielder Alejandro Osuna, who made his big league debut with 63 games last season, was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Osuna was hitting .262 with 10 walks in 17 games, and had reached base in 15 consecutive games when called up by the Rangers. He started games at all three outfield positions.

Texas also outright assigned right-handed pitcher Marc Church to Round Rock. Church was designated for assignment April 15 when the Rangers added two pitchers to their 40-man roster.

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