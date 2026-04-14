Rangers enter matchup against the Lightning on losing streak

New York Rangers (33-39-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (50-25-6, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday,…

New York Rangers (33-39-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (50-25-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers aim to stop their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 26-13-1 record at home and a 50-25-6 record overall. The Lightning are 17-7-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

New York has a 19-19-2 record on the road and a 33-39-9 record overall. The Rangers are 8-12-8 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 4-1. Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 44 goals with 86 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 33 goals and 43 assists for the Rangers. Gabriel Perreault has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 6.4 penalties and 17.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Darren Raddysh: day to day (undisclosed), Dominic James: out (leg), Brandon Hagel: day to day (lower-body), Victor Hedman: out (personal), Pontus Holmberg: out (upper-body), Jonas Johansson: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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