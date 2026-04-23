Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EDT

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 2, Minnesota 0

Tuesday’s Games

New York 1, Toronto 0, OT

Vancouver 4, Montreal 3

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa 2, Boston 1, OT

Seattle 5, Minnesota 4

Saturday’s Games

New York at Boston, noon

Toronto at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.M.

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.