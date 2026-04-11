Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EDT
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 5, Ottawa 3
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 4, New York 1
Ottawa 2, Toronto 0
Montreal 1, Boston 0
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
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