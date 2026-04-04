Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EDT

Wednesday’s Games

New York 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Montreal 3, Vancouver 0

Toronto 2, Ottawa 1

Friday’s Games

Montreal 3, Ottawa 0

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Vancouver 5

New York 2, Seattle 1, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston vs Vancouver at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

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