Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EDT
Wednesday’s Games
New York 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Montreal 3, Vancouver 0
Toronto 2, Ottawa 1
Friday’s Games
Montreal 3, Ottawa 0
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Vancouver 5
New York 2, Seattle 1, SO
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Boston vs Vancouver at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
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