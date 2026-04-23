PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for NBA Playoffs Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans looking to elevate their postseason handicapping can unlock a highly lucrative welcome offer using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP ahead of tonight’s tip-off between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. Register here to make your first lineup on the NBA playoffs.

By signing up as a new user and submitting a simple $5 play, you will receive $50 in lineups. Whether you are keying in on tonight’s showdown in Atlanta or scoping out other NBA matchups on the schedule this week, this introductory offer is the perfect way to kickstart your daily fantasy strategy.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Postseason Action

Before the Knicks and Hawks clash tonight on Amazon Prime Video, let’s break down exactly what you need to claim this offer. I always check the fine print before locking in my lineups, so here is the quick rundown:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 23, 2026

By registering as a new customer and submitting a $5 play on the Knicks vs. Hawks game, you automatically unlock $50 in lineups.

Just remember, this is exclusively for new PrizePicks customers. To claim your $50 in lineups, you must be a first-time user, meet the minimum age requirements, and live in a participating state. Once you check those boxes, we are ready to get to work.

NBA Projections for Thursday night

Now, let’s get into the fun part: handicapping the board. When building a winning lineup, we want to look at the numbers. Here are the highest projections for tonight’s slate:

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Projections Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 26.0 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 31.0 27.5 Nikola Jokic Minnesota Timberwolves 24.5 27.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 30.0 27.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 28.5 26.5

With so many heavy hitters taking the floor, we have plenty of ways to maximize our $50 in lineups. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards leads the pack with a slate-high 28.5 square. He is averaging 26.0 PPG in the postseason and faces a Denver Nuggets squad bringing a 1.2 net rating.

Speaking of Denver, I am keeping a close eye on their star duo. Both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are sitting at a 27.5 projection. Murray has been incredibly aggressive, pouring in 30.0 PPG, while Jokic is posting 24.5 PPG while stuffing the stat sheet everywhere else.

If you prefer targeting favorable matchups, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is a standout. He is averaging a massive 31.0 PPG, yet his line sits comfortably lower at 27.5. Finally, New York’s Jalen Brunson is perfectly positioned to capitalize against an Atlanta Hawks defense. Brunson averages 28.5 points per contest, but his square is set at 26.5.

How to Apply the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to lock in your lineups before the Knicks and Hawks take the court? Activating your $50 in lineups is straightforward.

First, create and register your new account here using your standard personal details. During the sign-up process, make sure to plug in PrizePicks promo code WTOP to trigger the reward. Next, make your first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods.

Finally, submit a $5 play. That initial $5 play activates the $50 in lineups. The absolute best part of this strategy? The outcome of your original $5 play doesn’t matter—win or lose, the $50 reward hits your account.

Please note: This offer is strictly for new users. You must meet the standard age and region requirements to legally participate and claim this promotion.