PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If we want to attack the NBA playoffs smartly, there is nothing better than padding our bankroll right from the jump. I am taking advantage of the PrizePicks promo code WTOP ahead of the action on Tuesday night. This welcome offer is exactly what we need to get started: sign up here and simply play $5 to get $50 in lineups.

While we are discussing the NBA, your lineups can be used for multiple sports. Check out options for MLB and the NHL playoffs.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Lineups

As the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers, new users can capitalize on a straightforward welcome offer to build out their strategy. Whether you are looking to get action on tonight’s game or any other matchup on the NBA postseason schedule, here is a quick summary of the promotion:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 21, 2026

For this ongoing postseason, we have a clear edge. The PrizePicks promo code unlocks massive value tailored specifically for our hardwood action. By signing up and making a simple $5 lineup, you will receive $50 in lineups. Here is the best part: your initial $5 play doesn’t even need to win for that $50 in lineups to hit your account.

Keep in mind, we only get one shot at this, as it is reserved strictly for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the “Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups” offer, you just need to be physically located in a participating state and meet local age requirements.

NBA Projections for Tuesday Night

If you are looking to build your lineup for tonight’s action, we need to do a little handicapping. Here are the five highest consensus player points projections for today’s slate that I am eyeing:

Player Opponent Points Projection Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 27.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 26.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 25.5 Kevin Durant Los Angeles Lakers 24.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 24.5

Leading the slate is San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. He scored 35 points in Game 1 on 61.9% shooting.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown enters the night after a 26 point-performance in Game 1, which aligns closely with his 25.5 projection. On the flip side, Tyrese Maxey will be forced to shoulder the offensive burden for Philly without Joel Embiid on the floor.

Out West, we have got a legendary clash as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets. LeBron James scored 19 points in their last win, but sees his projection set much higher at 24.5. Houston’s Kevin Durant is currently listed as day-to-day and wasn’t able to play in Game 1.

Guide to Register with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Unlocking your lineups is easy. Follow my steps below to create an account before the games on Tuesday night:

Register a New Account: Create your account here. Provide your standard personal information to verify your identity. (Remember, you must be a new user and meet your local age and region requirements to qualify).

Create your account here. Provide your standard personal information to verify your identity. (Remember, you must be a new user and meet your local age and region requirements to qualify). Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure the PrizePicks promo code WTOP is entered to lock in your eligibility.

During the sign-up process, ensure the PrizePicks promo code is entered to lock in your eligibility. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods.

Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods. Submit Your First Play: Get your first $5 lineup on the board. You can select projections from the upcoming Celtics vs. 76ers clash, or any other matchup you’ve handicapped today.

Get your first $5 lineup on the board. You can select projections from the upcoming Celtics vs. 76ers clash, or any other matchup you’ve handicapped today. Claim Your Lineups: As soon as you play your $5, you activate your $50 in lineups. The outcome of that original $5 play won’t have any impact on the offer.

Please note: This promotion is exclusively for new users. All players must meet standard age and region requirements to participate and claim the offer.