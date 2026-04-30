PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for NBA Playoff Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tonight’s playoff clash between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers is the perfect spot for us to chase a nice pay day. If you are tired of sitting on the sidelines and want to build some winning lineups, the PrizePicks promo code WTOP is exactly what we need. The premise is simple: eligible new users who sign up here and play just $5 will receive $50 in lineups.

Whether you are targeting the 8:00 PM EDT tip-off between Boston and Philly, eyeing another NBA matchup today, or saving your selections for later this week, this welcome offer is the smartest way to jump into the action with extra funds.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks NBA Lineups

New players can secure a significant boost to their bankroll. Check out the quick details below for everything you need to know about claiming this introductory offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 30, 2026

The PrizePicks promo code unlocks an exciting opportunity for fans looking to get involved in the NBA postseason. By simply signing up and playing a $5 lineup on tonight’s highly anticipated matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, or any other game on the daily NBA slate, you will receive $50 in lineups. This reward hits your account regardless of whether your initial lineup wins or loses, providing a much-needed bankroll boost as we navigate the rest of the playoffs together.

Please keep in mind that this welcome offer is strictly available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the $50 in lineups, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates.

NBA Player Projections

If you are looking to build out your lineups for tonight’s slate, targeting the highest-scoring projections is a great place to start. Keep in mind, the stats we are looking at are drawn directly from the previous playoff games in each series, giving us a true read on current form. Here is a look at the five highest player points projections available:

Player Opponent PPG in the Postseason Points Projection Nikola Jokić Minnesota Timberwolves 25.4 29.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 28.2 26.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 25.8 26.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 26.0 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 25.6 25.5

When handicapping the top points projections for tonight’s slate, Nikola Jokić leads the pack with a consensus projections of 29.5 points. He faces a tough Minnesota Timberwolves squad that boasts a +3.8 net rating and grabs 54.2% of available rebounds. Even though Jokić is averaging 25.4 points per game this postseason, his projection remains the highest of the day.

His teammate, Jamal Murray, also makes the top five with a 26.5 projection against the same stout Timberwolves defense, closely mirroring his 26.0 points per game average. I am taking a hard look at these lines before locking anything in.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson looks poised for a massive performance against the Atlanta Hawks. Brunson is pouring in an impressive 28.2 points per game, yet his total sits slightly lower at 26.5. He draws a highly favorable matchup against an Atlanta team that struggles on the glass (44.8% total rebound percentage) and holds a poor -10.4 net rating. There is a real chance for a huge game here.

In the Eastern Conference clash between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, both Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey feature prominent scoring totals. Brown’s square is set at 26.5 against his 25.8 PPG average, while Maxey sits at 25.5 against a 25.6 PPG average.

How to Register with the PrizePicks Promo Code

To take advantage of this promotion, you will need to create and register an account here by providing standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet your specific age and region requirements to be eligible.

When signing up, entering PrizePicks promo code WTOP is required. Once your account is officially registered, the next step is to deposit at least $10 into your account using one of the available secure methods.

Finally, play a $5 lineup—whether you are making selections for tonight’s Celtics-76ers matchup broadcast on Peacock and NBC Sports or choosing players from another game. Submitting this $5 lineup will officially activate your $50 in lineups. The best part? The outcome of that original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer; the $50 in lineups is yours regardless of whether your first swing wins or loses.

Please note: This promotional offer is explicitly restricted to new users. Players must verify they meet all applicable local age limits and jurisdictional requirements to register and participate.