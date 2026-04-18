PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 for NBA Playoffs Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans looking to elevate their postseason experience can unlock a massive welcome offer by using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP ahead of the action on Saturday. Register here to create your first lineup on any of the games, such as the Cavaliers vs. Raptors.

Available exclusively for new users, this promotion allows you to simply sign up and play $5 to get $50 in lineups to kickstart your account.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Playoffs

As the NBA playoffs begin, taking advantage of this new user promotion is the perfect way to get in on the action. Before the first game, you can secure your welcome offer to use on any of the night’s top projections. Here is a quick overview of the current sign-up offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 18, 2026

By signing up with the exclusive promo code WTOP, you can simply play $5 to get $50 in lineups added directly to your account. I always tell folks that getting a return just for participating is the best way to build your bankroll. This promotion provides the perfect opportunity to do exactly that, giving you the flexibility to combine player projections from the Cleveland and Toronto matchup with any other games on the schedule.

Keep in mind, this offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers who are registering for a platform account for the first time. To successfully participate and claim the lineups, users must meet all minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the platform legally operates. Once your new account is verified and your initial $5 lineup is submitted, the $50 in lineups is awarded.

NBA Projections for Saturday Night

Here is a look at the top player projections for tonight’s slate:

Player Opponent Points More/Less Projection Nikola Jokic Minnesota Timberwolves 28.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 27.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 27.5 Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 26.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 24.5

When handicapping the board tonight, Nikola Jokic leads the pack with a massive 28.5-point projection. Jokic enters the matchup averaging 27.7 points per game. On the other side of that same heavyweight clash, Anthony Edwards carries a 26.5-point total against the Nuggets. Edwards averaged 28.8 points this season, and he will have a little extra motivation after being ruled ineligible for NBA season awards.

Jalen Brunson is another premier target with his line set at 27.5 points. Averaging 26 points per game, Brunson needs to play a large role for a Knicks team that may make some changes if they don’t win this series.

Take the Value to the Diamond and the Ice

One of my favorite personal strategies is diversifying my action. You are never restricted to just one sport. If you aren’t completely sold on the NBA board tonight, you can just as easily use your $50 in lineups for MLB and NHL action.

Mixing and matching projections from a baseball diamond or the hockey rink with your basketball lineups is a fantastic way to spread your reach across multiple leagues.

How to Apply the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to lock in your lineups for NBA playoff games? Follow these exact steps to get started:

Register a New Account: Create and register your account here by providing standard personal information. (Note: You must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to participate).

Create and register your account here by providing standard personal information. (Note: You must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to participate). Enter the PrizePicks Promo Code: Promo code WTOP is required during the sign-up process to lock in your eligibility.

Promo code is required during the sign-up process to lock in your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods.

Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Play a Lineup: Build and play a $5 lineup in order to activate the $50 in lineups.

The absolute best part of this promotion is the certainty. The outcome of the original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Whether your initial lineup wins or loses, your $50 in lineups is added to your account.

Please note: This promotional offer is available to new users only. Players must meet all minimum age and regional eligibility requirements to participate. Check your local jurisdiction’s guidelines before registering.