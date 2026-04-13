PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In MLB, NBA Play-In Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a busy MLB slate tonight before the NBA play-in tournament starts tomorrow night, you can capitalize on a big week in sports with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. All you have to do is make a $5 play to unlock $50 in lineups. Click here to get started.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available for new users ready to dive into this week’s games:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups In-App Promos Taco Tuesday + Flex Friday Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Promo Confirmed April 13, 2026

With just a $5 play on any sport, you will instantly secure $50 in lineups to gear up for the rest of the week.

The structural advantage of this promotion is its certainty: the $50 in lineups is credited to your account regardless of whether your first play wins or loses. Please keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for first-time players on the platform who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located within a participating state.

PrizePicks MLB Monday Projections

Player Hits (More/Less) Strikeouts (More/Less Shohei Ohtani 0.5 – Freddie Freeman 0.5 – Francisco Lindor 0.5 – Teoscar Hernández 0.5 – Will Smith 0.5 – Miguel Rojas 0.5 – Andy Pages 0.5 – David Peterson – 5.5 Justin Wrobleski – 4

Shohei Ohtani is a fascinating option tonight. He enters the night batting .286 with 16 hits in 56 at-bats. Facing Mets starter David Peterson, Ohtani seems like a good choice to record a hit.

On the pitching side, the data points to a clear fade opportunity. Choosing less than 4 strikeouts for Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski is a statistically sound choice, given the underlying numbers. Wrobleski struggled to generate swinging strikes in a limited sample so far this season, posting an abysmal 3.60 K/9 rate with just 2 total strikeouts across his 5 innings pitched.

Conversely, Mets pitcher David Peterson brings a much more reliable strikeout pedigree to the mound. Peterson boasts an 8.59 K/9 rate, having racked up 14 total strikeouts across 14.2 innings. Historical statistics and his current strikeout percentage fully support Peterson eclipsing his strikeout projection tonight.

Looking Ahead: NBA Play-In Tournament Preview

While tonight’s MLB slate offers plenty of statistical edges, many players are already preparing for tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament matchups. As you build your PrizePicks lineups, analyzing player usage rates and defensive efficiency metrics in these high-stakes games will be a good recipe for success. The action starts tomorrow with Heat vs. Hornets and Trail Blazers vs. Suns.

Set Up Account With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome offer is a simple, logical process. You will need to ensure the promo code WTOP is applied during registration.

Here is the step-by-step methodology to claim your $50 in lineups:

Register: Create a new account here with PrizePicks using standard personal information. Enter promo code WTOP to properly link the offer to your profile. Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure transaction methods. Play: Submit a $5 play for any game.

Once you submit your $5 play, you will officially activate the $50 in lineups.

Note: This promotion is exclusively for new users. All players must meet standard age and region requirements to be eligible to play and claim the promotional funds.