PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In MLB, NBA Play-In Lineups

With a busy MLB slate tonight before the NBA play-in tournament starts tomorrow night, you can capitalize on a big week in sports with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. All you have to do is make a $5 play to unlock $50 in lineups. Click here to get started.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview
Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available for new users ready to dive into this week’s games:
|PrizePicks Promo Code
|WTOP
|New PrizePicks User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
|In-App Promos
|Taco Tuesday + Flex Friday
|Terms and Conditions
|$50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details.
|Promo Confirmed
|April 13, 2026
With just a $5 play on any sport, you will instantly secure $50 in lineups to gear up for the rest of the week.
The structural advantage of this promotion is its certainty: the $50 in lineups is credited to your account regardless of whether your first play wins or loses. Please keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for first-time players on the platform who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located within a participating state.
PrizePicks MLB Monday Projections
|Player
|Hits (More/Less)
|Strikeouts (More/Less
|Shohei Ohtani
|0.5
|–
|Freddie Freeman
|0.5
|–
|Francisco Lindor
|0.5
|–
|Teoscar Hernández
|0.5
|–
|Will Smith
|0.5
|–
|Miguel Rojas
|0.5
|–
|Andy Pages
|0.5
|–
|David Peterson
|–
|5.5
|Justin Wrobleski
|–
|4
Shohei Ohtani is a fascinating option tonight. He enters the night batting .286 with 16 hits in 56 at-bats. Facing Mets starter David Peterson, Ohtani seems like a good choice to record a hit.
On the pitching side, the data points to a clear fade opportunity. Choosing less than 4 strikeouts for Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski is a statistically sound choice, given the underlying numbers. Wrobleski struggled to generate swinging strikes in a limited sample so far this season, posting an abysmal 3.60 K/9 rate with just 2 total strikeouts across his 5 innings pitched.
Conversely, Mets pitcher David Peterson brings a much more reliable strikeout pedigree to the mound. Peterson boasts an 8.59 K/9 rate, having racked up 14 total strikeouts across 14.2 innings. Historical statistics and his current strikeout percentage fully support Peterson eclipsing his strikeout projection tonight.
Looking Ahead: NBA Play-In Tournament Preview
While tonight’s MLB slate offers plenty of statistical edges, many players are already preparing for tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament matchups. As you build your PrizePicks lineups, analyzing player usage rates and defensive efficiency metrics in these high-stakes games will be a good recipe for success. The action starts tomorrow with Heat vs. Hornets and Trail Blazers vs. Suns.
Set Up Account With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP
Unlocking your welcome offer is a simple, logical process. You will need to ensure the promo code WTOP is applied during registration.
Here is the step-by-step methodology to claim your $50 in lineups:
- Register: Create a new account here with PrizePicks using standard personal information. Enter promo code WTOP to properly link the offer to your profile.
- Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure transaction methods.
- Play: Submit a $5 play for any game.
Once you submit your $5 play, you will officially activate the $50 in lineups.
Note: This promotion is exclusively for new users. All players must meet standard age and region requirements to be eligible to play and claim the promotional funds.