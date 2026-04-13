Live Radio
Home » Sports » PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP:…

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In MLB, NBA Play-In Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

With a busy MLB slate tonight before the NBA play-in tournament starts tomorrow night, you can capitalize on a big week in sports with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. All you have to do is make a $5 play to unlock $50 in lineups. Click here to get started.

 

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available for new users ready to dive into this week’s games:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP
New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
In-App Promos Taco Tuesday + Flex Friday
Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details.
Promo Confirmed April 13, 2026

With just a $5 play on any sport, you will instantly secure $50 in lineups to gear up for the rest of the week.

The structural advantage of this promotion is its certainty: the $50 in lineups is credited to your account regardless of whether your first play wins or loses. Please keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for first-time players on the platform who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located within a participating state.

PrizePicks MLB Monday Projections

Player Hits (More/Less)  Strikeouts (More/Less
Shohei Ohtani 0.5
Freddie Freeman 0.5
Francisco Lindor 0.5
Teoscar Hernández 0.5
Will Smith 0.5
Miguel Rojas 0.5
Andy Pages 0.5
David Peterson 5.5
Justin Wrobleski 4

Shohei Ohtani is a fascinating option tonight. He enters the night batting .286 with 16 hits in 56 at-bats. Facing Mets starter David Peterson, Ohtani seems like a good choice to record a hit.

On the pitching side, the data points to a clear fade opportunity. Choosing less than 4 strikeouts for Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski is a statistically sound choice, given the underlying numbers. Wrobleski struggled to generate swinging strikes in a limited sample so far this season, posting an abysmal 3.60 K/9 rate with just 2 total strikeouts across his 5 innings pitched.

Conversely, Mets pitcher David Peterson brings a much more reliable strikeout pedigree to the mound. Peterson boasts an 8.59 K/9 rate, having racked up 14 total strikeouts across 14.2 innings. Historical statistics and his current strikeout percentage fully support Peterson eclipsing his strikeout projection tonight.

Looking Ahead: NBA Play-In Tournament Preview

While tonight’s MLB slate offers plenty of statistical edges, many players are already preparing for tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament matchups. As you build your PrizePicks lineups, analyzing player usage rates and defensive efficiency metrics in these high-stakes games will be a good recipe for success. The action starts tomorrow with Heat vs. Hornets and Trail Blazers vs. Suns.

Set Up Account With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome offer is a simple, logical process. You will need to ensure the promo code WTOP is applied during registration.

Here is the step-by-step methodology to claim your $50 in lineups:

  1. Register: Create a new account here with PrizePicks using standard personal information. Enter promo code WTOP to properly link the offer to your profile.
  2. Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure transaction methods.
  3. Play: Submit a $5 play for any game.

Once you submit your $5 play, you will officially activate the $50 in lineups.

Note: This promotion is exclusively for new users. All players must meet standard age and region requirements to be eligible to play and claim the promotional funds.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

PrizePicks
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up