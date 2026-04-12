PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Masters, NBA Lineups Today

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By registering with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, you will be able to gear up for all of the NBA and MLB games today alongside the final round of the Masters. Complete a $5 play to unlock $50 in lineups for any event. Click here to sign up.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP For $50 In Lineups

Before the action starts, it is critical to understand the mechanics of this welcome offer. Review the data points below for a complete breakdown of the offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. In-App Promos Taco Tuesday + Flex Friday Offer Verified On April 12th by WTOP

This structure provides the necessary requirements to secure your lineups. The result of your initial $5 play is irrelevant, providing a mathematical advantage right out of the gate for eligible new users in participating states. Once you submit that play, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account, enabling you to capitalize on the rest of today’s events.

PrizePicks NBA Sunday Options

Tonight’s slate centers on the Eastern Conference showdown as the Hawks visit the Heat in Miami. The Hawks are playing to maximize their playoff seed, while the Heat are looking to secure home court for the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game in the play-in tournament.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has operated as a reliable offensive hub for the Hawks this season, averaging 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. This equates to a season-long baseline of 27.9 PRA per game.

Alexander-Walker has a good matchup on paper today, too. Miami’s backcourt rotation is currently compromised; Dru Smith (foot) is ruled out, and Norman Powell (groin) is listed as day-to-day. A shortened perimeter rotation for Miami typically leads to defensive breakdowns and an uptick in offensive possessions for opposing guards, making Alexander-Walker an intriguing target for your play.

The Magic-Celtics game also has seeding implications today. The Celtics are locked into the No. 2 seed, and they are expected to rest several starters, including Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Orlando’s Paolo Banchero (22.2 PPG) could be a good target for this game, given that the Magic are playing for a chance to skip the play-in tournament.

Leveraging Your PrizePicks Offer For The Masters Final Round

Once your $50 in lineups hits your account, another highly strategic avenue for deployment is the final round of the Masters. By applying your lineups toward the closing round of the Masters, you can diversify your plays and capitalize on the weekend’s high-leverage moments with this no-brainer welcome offer.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Registration Process

Getting started requires following a simple process to ensure your account is properly credited. Follow these steps to lock in your funds:

Register Your Account: Click here to create a new account using standard personal information. You must enter promo code WTOP during this phase to attach the offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing a minimum of $10 using any approved, secure payment method. Submit Your Play: Construct your lineup and finalize a $5 play on the NBA, MLB or the Masters. Claim Your Funds: Executing that initial $5 play automatically credits your account with a $50 in lineups.

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