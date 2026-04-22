PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for the NBA Playoffs, MLB (April 22)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is truly nothing better than playoff basketball, and as the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons face off in Game 2, we have a real chance to score a nice pay day. If you are looking to elevate your strategy, using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP during registration is the perfect way to get started. By signing up here and making a simple $5 play, new users will instantly receive a guaranteed $50 in lineups.

I use this kind of value to confidently build out my daily fantasy strategies, and you can use it tonight for this highly anticipated ESPN-broadcasted game, or any other NBA matchup taking place this week. Keep in mind it can also be used for MLB action and the NHL playoffs.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Lineups

With the playoffs in full swing, there is no better time to get in on the daily fantasy action. As the Detroit Pistons prepare to host the Orlando Magic, first-time players can secure massive value by taking advantage of our exclusive offer.

Let’s cut right to the chase—check out the complete summary of the promotion below before we start handicapping tonight’s ESPN-televised matchup:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Guaranteed Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 22, 2026

As Detroit and Orlando prepare to square off, daily fantasy sports fans can take advantage of an elite welcome offer to build out their winning lineups. By utilizing the exclusive PrizePicks promo code WTOP during registration, users unlock a powerful “Play $5, Get $50” offer. Simply submit a quick $5 play on any of the exciting player projections available for this upcoming matchup, and you will instantly receive an extra $50 in lineups to deploy across the rest of the NBA slate.

Keep in mind, this generous promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your guaranteed $50 in lineups, you must be a first-time player, meet the minimum age requirements, and reside in a participating state where the platform operates. Whether we are backing the Pistons on their home floor or targeting the Magic on the road, this offer ensures we start our postseason experience with a massive advantage.

NBA Player Projections for Wednesday Night

Player Opponent Points in Last Game Points Projection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Phoenix Suns 25 31.5 Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 39 28.5 Devin Booker Oklahoma City Thunder 23 22.5 Paolo Banchero Detroit Pistons 23 20.5 Jalen Williams Phoenix Suns 22 18.5

Tonight’s slate features some incredibly high-ceiling scorers to target, and I’m looking closely at these specific projections. At the top of the board is Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, boasting a massive 31.5 points consensus projection against the Phoenix Suns. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points in Game 1 of the series, which was an easy win for OKC.

Cade Cunningham also stands out to me with a lofty 28.5 points square. He has been the absolute focal point for Detroit, dropping 39 points in his last appearance.

How to Use the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to build your lineups? Getting started is incredibly simple. We’re in this together, so just follow these steps to claim your extra value:

Register Your Account: Sign up here as a new user by providing your standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to qualify. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that PrizePicks promo code WTOP is entered to lock in your eligibility. Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Play: Submit a simple $5 play utilizing the projections on the board.

Once your initial $5 play is locked in, you will immediately activate your $50 in lineups. The best part of this promotion? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on this offer—whether your first play wins or loses, that $50 in lineups is yours.