PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for the NBA Playoffs (April 27)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 27, 2026

How to Use Your Lineups Tonight

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Projection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Phoenix Suns 34.7 31.5 Nikola Jokic Minnesota Timberwolves 25.0 31.5 Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 31.0 27.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 26.5 27.5 Julius Randle Denver Nuggets 17.5 23.5

How to Apply the PrizePicks Promo Code