PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for the NBA Playoffs (April 27)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
As the NBA postseason continues, new users only can take advantage of a highly rewarding welcome offer by utilizing the PrizePicks promo code WTOP during registration. I’m always looking for ways we can build our bankrolls together, and this straightforward promotion allows first-time players to sign up here and play just $5 to secure $50 in lineups.
Whether you are looking to build an entry around tonight’s postseason clash between the Pistons and Magic, any other NBA matchup on the board today, or any game scheduled later this week, this offer provides the perfect opportunity to lock in extra funds right out of the gate so we can chase those bigger payouts.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Lineups
The current PrizePicks welcome offer provides an excellent way for us to get in on the NBA postseason action. By utilizing the provided promo code during sign-up, new PrizePicks customers can unlock a highly favorable “play $5, get $50 in lineups” promotion.
Whether you are handicapping the scheduled Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic matchup at Kia Center or building an entry around other basketball stars taking the court tonight, all it takes is a simple $5 initial lineup to secure your reward. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the $50 in lineups, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform legally operates.
As long as those eligibility criteria are met, your extra lineups are locked in regardless of how your first play performs during tonight’s Pistons-Magic showdown or any other playoff clash on the board.
How to Use Your Lineups Tonight
Player
Opponent
PPG in the Playoffs
Points Projection
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Phoenix Suns
34.7
31.5
Nikola Jokic
Minnesota Timberwolves
25.0
31.5
Cade Cunningham
Orlando Magic
31.0
27.5
Jamal Murray
Minnesota Timberwolves
26.5
27.5
Julius Randle
Denver Nuggets
17.5
23.5
If you’re looking to utilize your PrizePicks promo tonight, the slate offers some massive totals for the league’s top stars. I’m placing my entries on a few of these standout projections based on what we saw in the previous playoff games in each series.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the pack with a 31.5 points projection. He has been nearly unstoppable for the Thunder, averaging a staggering 34.7 PPG in this series. He faces a Phoenix Suns team that has struggled mightily, posting a league-worst -22.0 net rating so far this postseason. Given his current scoring pace, SGA is a real chance for a nice pay day.
Nikola Jokic shares the highest total on the board at 31.5, though it sits well above his current 25.0 PPG series average. The Nuggets are matched up against a tough Minnesota Timberwolves squad that boasts an impressive 8.3 net rating and grabs 53.7% of available rebounds. Jokic’s teammate, Jamal Murray, is also featured prominently with a 27.5 projection, slightly above his 26.5 PPG mark, setting the stage for Denver’s stars to carry a heavy offensive load.
On the other side of that matchup, Julius Randle has a lofty 23.5 points projection against the Nuggets, despite averaging 17.5 PPG recently. With Minnesota missing Anthony Edwards due to a knee injury, Randle will likely be asked to shoulder a larger share of the scoring duties.
Finally, Cade Cunningham draws a 27.5 square against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham is currently pouring in 31.0 points per night, making his projection an intriguing target to key our lineups around against an Orlando team holding a modest 1.9 net rating.
How to Apply the PrizePicks Promo Code
Claiming your $50 in lineups is simple. We’re in this together, so let’s walk through the exact steps to get your account properly funded. To be eligible, you must be a new user and meet your local age and region requirements.
First, you will need to create and register an account here using your standard personal information. During this sign-up process, entering PrizePicks promo code WTOP is required to lock in the offer.
Once your account is successfully registered, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, play $5 to activate the $50 in lineups.
There is nothing better than knowing the outcome of the original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Win or lose, your $50 in lineups will hit your account, giving us plenty of ammunition to attack the board.
Please note: This offer is strictly for new users. You must meet the standard age and region requirements to legally participate and claim this promotion.