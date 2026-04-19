PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Suns-Thunder, NBA Playoffs, MLB

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The second day of the NBA playoffs takes place today, with four fun games to dive into. All new DFS users can sign up with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome offer to get ready for these games. Place a $5 lineup on any NBA playoff game today to unlock $50 in lineups.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Postseason Action

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups In-App Promos Taco Tuesday + Flex Friday Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Promo Confirmed April 19

Before the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off on April 19, 2026, at 3:30 PM ET, make sure you take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer. Whether you are building an entry for this specific matchup or exploring other games on the 2025 postseason schedule, the premise is simple and offers exceptional market value: sign up and play $5 to get $50 in lineups.

Only available for new PrizePicks customers creating their first account, this offer requires you to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified and your initial $5 lineup is locked in, your $50 in lineups will be credited to your account, ready to be deployed across the rest of the NBA playoff slate.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Offer Tonight

Player Opponent Point Projection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Phoenix Suns 30.5 Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 28.5 Deni Avdija San Antonio Spurs 24.5 Devin Booker Oklahoma City Thunder 23.5 Jalen Williams Phoenix Suns 17.5

As the 2025 postseason tips off for these teams, several marquee players stand out on tonight’s board. We’ve seen time and time again that volume is king, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlines the slate with the highest point projection at 30.5. Backed by a dominant regular season where he might win his second straight MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander is in a prime position as the Thunder host the Phoenix Suns.

In San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama draws a massive 28.5 point projection against the Portland Trail Blazers. The star center was fantastic down the stretch of the regular season, and is looking to pick up where he left off in his first playoff game of his career.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to build your entry for the upcoming postseason matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder? Claiming your $50 in lineups is simple, but it goes without saying that promo code WTOP is required to unlock it.

Follow these straightforward steps to find your market edge before the game tips off:

Register a New Account: Download the app or visit the site to create and register your account using standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your First Play: Build and play a $5 entry. You can use the player projections from the Suns-Thunder game or any other matchup on the board.

Once your entry is placed, you will automatically activate $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—whether your initial picks win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to use on future entries to exploit market inefficiencies.