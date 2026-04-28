PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for MLB, NBA Playoffs Tonight

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The NBA playoffs continue tonight, as do the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs and a bunch of MLB games, and all new DFS users can sign up with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to receive a perfect offer for you to get ready for the games. Place a $5 lineup on any MLB, NBA or NHL game today to unlock $50 in lineups.

PrizePicks Promo Code for NBA Offer

Before the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks tip off, new users can easily claim one of the best welcome offers of the 2025 NBA Postseason. Here is a complete overview of the current promotion:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups In-App Promos Taco Tuesday + Flex Friday Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Promo Confirmed April 28th, 2026

By simply locking in the promo code during registration, you ensure your account is credited with the extra $50 in lineups. It only takes a $5 lineup on any available postseason market to trigger the reward, setting you up with extra flexibility to hunt for value as the playoffs continue.

The welcome offer gives new PrizePicks customers a fantastic opportunity to boost their bankroll during the 2025 NBA Postseason. To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new user located in a participating state and meet all local age requirements. Once registered with the promo code, simply submit a $5 lineup on any available market to secure your $50 in lineups, added directly to your account.

This “play $5, get $50” structure is perfectly timed for tonight’s playoff slate. Whether you want to focus your entries entirely on the New York Knicks taking on the Atlanta Hawks or build a lineup utilizing stars across the rest of the NBA schedule, this promo offers complete flexibility. Best of all, you receive the $50 in lineups regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Offer Tonight

If you are looking to build out your card for tonight’s slate, there is no shortage of star power. Here is a look at the highest points projections for tonight’s games:

Player Opponent Point Projection Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 27.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 26.5 Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 25.5 Joel Embiid Boston Celtics 25.5

When considering how to use your promo to find an analytical edge, Jaylen Brown stands out at the top of the board. The Celtics star draws a 27.5 points projection against the Philadelphia 76ers after averaging an impressive 26.8 points on 48.7% shooting this postseason.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson draws a points line of 26.5. He is averaging 25.5 points and 5.2 assists per game and gets a highly favorable matchup against an Atlanta Hawks team struggling with a -6.0 net rating in this playoff series so far.

Out West, Victor Wembanyama also sits at a 26.5 points projection. The Spurs center is currently posting 22.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. It stands to reason he has a prime opportunity to exceed his season averages against a Portland Trail Blazers squad allowing a dismal -10.8 net rating to the Spurs in this playoff series.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your $50 in lineups is a straightforward process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account with standard personal information. During the sign-up process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible. Once your account is successfully registered, follow these simple steps:

Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $10 into your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit a Lineup: Place a $5 play on any available market. Whether you want to back Jalen Brunson and the Knicks tonight or look for a longshot elsewhere on the board, simply lock in your lineup. Claim Your Lineups: Once your $5 lineup is placed, you will automatically activate the $50 in lineups.

The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Whether your initial play wins or loses, you get the $50 in lineups.