PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Michigan vs. UConn Tonight

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College basketball fans can lock in a guaranteed reward for tonight’s heavyweight clash for the National Championship between the UConn Huskies and Michigan Wolverines by utilizing the PrizePicks promo code WTOP.

Designed exclusively for new users, this welcome offer allows you to sign up and play $5 to get $50 in lineups. Whether you want to target player projections in today’s top-tier matchup or use your lineups on any other game, this promotion provides the perfect opportunity to jump straight into the action with an instant bankroll boost.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for $50 in Lineups

Before building your lineups for tonight’s slate, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer available to new players looking to capitalize on the college basketball action:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed in Lineups Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

The current PrizePicks promo code delivers one of the most accessible and rewarding welcome offers available for college basketball fans. By signing up and placing a simple $5 lineup on any matchup, you will automatically receive a guaranteed $50 in lineups. We put a lot of stock in finding early value, and this is exactly that. Whether your initial lineup is a winner or a loser, the funds are fully guaranteed, giving you an immediate boost to tackle the rest of the week’s college basketball slate.

To take advantage of this lucrative promotion, you must be a new PrizePicks customer creating an account for the first time. Additionally, all players need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically present in a participating state at the time of registration. Once those basic eligibility boxes are checked, claiming your guaranteed $50 in lineups is just a few clicks away.

Michigan-UConn Player Projections via PrizePicks

The Michigan Wolverines (31-3) prepare to take on the ranked UConn Huskies (29-5) in a highly anticipated National Championship game tonight, with tip-off set for 8:50 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

Here are some of the most popular player projections available for tonight’s matchup:

UConn Huskies

Alex Karaban: 11.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Made

11.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Tarris Reed Jr.: 13.5 Points | 9.5 Rebounds

13.5 Points | 9.5 Rebounds Silas Demary Jr.: 8.5 Points | 5.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds

8.5 Points | 5.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds Solomon Ball: 10.5 Points | 2.5 3-Pointers Made

10.5 Points | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Braylon Mullins: 11.5 Points | 2.5 3-Pointers Made

Michigan Wolverines

Yaxel Lendeborg: 14.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

14.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Aday Mara: 13.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds

13.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds Elliot Cadeau: 11.5 Points | 7.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

11.5 Points | 7.5 Assists | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Morez Johnson Jr.: 11.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds

11.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds Nimari Burnett: 7.5 Points | 1.5 3-Pointers Made

Player stat projections subject to change

How to Activate This PrizePicks Promo Code Offer

Ready to get in on tonight’s college basketball action? Claiming your guaranteed $50 in lineups is quick and easy. It does stand to reason that this is the best way to start building your analytical edge. Just follow these simple steps to activate the promotion:

Sign Up: Create and register a new PrizePicks account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. When prompted, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods offered on the platform. Play: Place a $5 lineup on any available player projections, including tonight’s heavyweight UConn Huskies vs. Michigan Wolverines matchup.

Once you place your qualifying $5 lineup, you will automatically activate a guaranteed $50 in lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—whether your lineup wins or loses, the $50 in lineups is yours.

Note: This promotion is valid only for new users who meet the applicable age and region requirements.