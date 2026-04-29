PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Lakers-Rockets, More NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a real chance for a nice pay day for daily fantasy, and new users can take advantage of the exclusive PrizePicks promo code WTOP to get in on the action. By signing up here and playing a simple $5 lineup, first-time players will secure $50 in lineups.

Whether we are focusing entirely on the Lakers and Rockets or looking across the rest of the postseason slate, this offer can be used to make lineups on any NBA matchup today or later this week. Let’s chase down a bigger payout together.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Lineups

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off, we need to make sure our strategy is locked in. Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer for tonight’s NBA action:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 29, 2026

For new PrizePicks customers looking to elevate their NBA postseason experience, this promo code unlocks an unbeatable setup. When I play my first $5 lineup—which can easily feature player projections from the upcoming Western Conference clash between the Lakers and Rockets—I know I’m locking in $50 in lineups.

Whether you choose to focus on the action at Crypto.com Arena or look ahead to the rest of the NBA slate, having extra funds gives us the flexibility to build more sophisticated lineups, regardless of whether that initial play wins or loses. To be eligible for this promotion, you must be a first-time user creating a new account. As long as you meet the straightforward age requirements and are physically located within a participating state, your $50 in lineups will be secured as soon as your first $5 lineup is locked in.

NBA Projections for Wednesday Night

Targeting the highest projected scorers based on their stats from the previous playoff games in each series is my go-to strategy. Here are the five highest player points projections for the upcoming slate of postseason matchups:

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Projection Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 29.5 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 24.2 26.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 21.5 23.5 Alperen Sengun Los Angeles Lakers 22.8 22.5 Paolo Banchero Detroit Pistons 21.0 21.5

Let’s break down how I’m handicapping these numbers. Cade Cunningham leads the entire slate with a towering 28.5 points line against the Orlando Magic. He has been pouring it on this postseason, averaging 29.5 points per game in the series. Even though the Magic boast a positive 2.8 net rating, Cunningham’s sheer volume—taking 23.0 field goal attempts per game—makes him a prime key for any lineup.

Donovan Mitchell gets an inviting home matchup against the Toronto Raptors, who carry a negative net rating (-0.3) into Cleveland. Mitchell is averaging 24.2 playoff points, but his projection sits slightly higher at 26.5. With the Raptors’ backcourt weakened by the loss of Immanuel Quickley (out with a hamstring injury), Mitchell is well-positioned to command the offense.

Out in Los Angeles, LeBron James faces the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena with a 23.5 points projection. James is averaging 21.5 points while shooting 43.9% from the floor. With Luka Dončić officially ruled out of the series with a hamstring injury, James will naturally have to shoulder a heavier scoring burden.

On the other side of that same Western Conference clash, Alperen Sengun is projected at 22.5 points. Averaging a robust 22.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in previous playoff matchups, Sengun will be heavily relied upon in the paint, especially since the Rockets are missing both Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) and Steven Adams (ankle) for the remainder of the season. Finally, Paolo Banchero rounds out our top five targets with a 21.5 projection, looking to improve on his 21.0 PPG average against Cunningham’s Pistons.

How to Apply the PrizePicks Promo Code

Follow these straightforward steps to lock in your offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: You must use PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the signup process to be eligible. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure methods provided. Submit Your First Play: Create and submit a $5 lineup—perhaps using some of the Lakers or Rockets projections we just handicapped for tonight’s game.

By completing these steps, you will successfully activate $50 in lineups. The best part of this setup is that the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on the promotion. Whether your first lineup wins or loses, the $50 in lineups is completely secured.

Please note: This promotional offer is explicitly restricted to new users. Players must verify they meet all applicable local age limits and jurisdictional requirements to register and participate.