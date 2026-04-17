PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Hornets-Magic, Warriors-Suns

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The NBA Play-In tournament officially comes to an end tonight with two fantastic games, and you can get in on the action by redeeming the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, too. When you complete a $5 play for any NBA or MLB game tonight, you will receive $50 in lineups.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Action Tonight

Before the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic tip off their April 17 Play-In Tournament matchup, grabbing your welcome offer is the smartest play on the board. Using the exclusive promo code unlocks $50 in lineups, letting you enjoy the action with an extra edge. It goes without saying that building your bankroll early is crucial for long-term success.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups In-App Promos Taco Tuesday + Flex Friday Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Promo Confirmed April 17

This PrizePicks welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to elevate your NBA Play-In Tournament experience. By applying the promo code before the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic tip off, you can quickly lock in your offer. The mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: simply sign up and play a $5 lineup on the current NBA slate, and you will receive $50 in lineups. Whether you are building an lineup around this highly anticipated clash or exploring other daily basketball options, this offer provides an instant boost. We put a lot of stock in finding these kinds of low-risk, high-reward situations early in a playoff series.

Please keep in mind that this specific promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. In order to successfully claim the $50 in lineups, users must also meet the standard minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform legally operates.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Offer Tonight

Here is a look at the five highest player point projections for today’s slate of games:

Player Opponent Point Projection Stephen Curry Phoenix Suns 26.5 Devin Booker Golden State Warriors 26.5 Paolo Banchero Charlotte Hornets 22.5 LaMelo Ball Orlando Magic 21.5 Brandon Miller Orlando Magic 19.5

The highest points projections tonight feature some of the NBA’s most explosive guards and rising stars. Stephen Curry carries a projection set at 26.5 points as his Golden State Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns. Curry scored 35 points in the Warriors play-in victory over the Clippers, and is looking for a repeat performance against the Suns tonight. On the other side of that matchup, Devin Booker also carries a 26.5 projection. He struggled to end the game against the Blazers, and will need to bounce back

In the Eastern Conference clash, LaMelo Ball boasts a projection of 21.5 points. After a 30-point performance against the Heat and in a good matchup against the Magic tonight, he is looking to have a similar type of game to lead the Hornets.

How to Sign Up With the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get in on the action for the April 17 Play-In Tournament matchups like the Charlotte Hornets taking on the Orlando Magic, claiming your welcome offer is a simple process.

First, you will need to create and register a new account using your standard personal information. During the registration process, entering promo code WTOP is required to lock in your eligibility.

Once your account is officially set up, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure methods provided. After funding your account, simply play a $5 lineup on the board. Submitting this $5 lineup is all it takes to activate the $50 in lineups. The best part is that the outcome of the original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—whether your initial lineup wins or loses, you will receive $50 in lineups.

Please note: This promotion is exclusively for new users. All players must meet standard age and region requirements to participate and claim the offer.