PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups For Heat-Hornets, Blazers-Suns

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA regular season is over, but the Play-In Tournament is here to start off what should be an exciting postseason, and the PrizePicks promo code WTOP provides a perfect offer for you to get ready for the games. Make a $5 play for Heat vs. Hornets or Trail Blazers vs. Suns tonight and unlock $50 in lineups. Click here to get set up with this offer.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Action

Before the first game starts tonight, it would be a good idea to review the essential details of this offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. In-App Promos Taco Tuesday and Flex Friday Information Verified On April 14, 2026

Securing this welcome offer is straightforward. When you sign up and submit a $5 play featuring players from the Heat, Hornets, or any other team, your account will automatically be credited with $50 in lineups. The result of your initial $5 play does not factor into securing the reward.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available for new PrizePicks customers. To claim the $50 in lineups, users must be physically located in a participating state and meet their local jurisdiction’s legal age requirements.

PrizePicks NBA Play-In Projections

Player Opponent PPG Points Projections Devin Booker Portland Trail Blazers 26.1 27 Deni Avdija Phoenix Suns 24.2 24.5 Tyler Herro Charlotte Hornets 20.5 21.5 LaMelo Ball Miami Heat 20.1 23.5 Bam Adebayo Charlotte Hornets 20.1 21

When building a lineup tonight, Devin Booker sits atop the projections board. Holding a points projection of 27, Booker will attempt to exceed his 27 points per game regular-season output against a Portland Trail Blazers unit that posted a poor -0.4 Net Rating.

The Play-In clash between the Heat and Hornets also presents actionable opportunities. LaMelo Ball enters the evening with a 23.5-point projection, well above his regular-season average of 20.1 points per game. On the opposite side, Tyler Herro holds a 21.5-point projection. Herro averaged 20.5 points per game in the regular season and draws a tough matchup against a Charlotte team that posted a 4.9 Net Rating.

Deni Avdija of the Trail Blazers carries a 24.5-point projection against Phoenix, slightly below his season average of 24.2 points per game. This elevated projection suggests a sharp increase in his offensive usage for Portland. Meanwhile, Miami’s Bam Adebayo (20.1 PPG) is projected for 21 points against Charlotte.

Secure Your PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming this offer ahead of tonight’s games is a streamlined process. Follow these specific steps to unlock the $50 in lineups:

Register Your Account: Click here to establish a new account. You will need to input standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, you must enter promo code WTOP to properly flag your account for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing a minimum of $10 utilizing one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Make Your Play: Construct and submit a $5 play. This will immediately trigger the $50 in lineups.

The outcome of your original $5 play will not impact this offer; you receive the $50 in lineups whether that initial play wins or loses.

Please note: This promotion applies only to new users who satisfy all local age and regional regulations.