PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Final Four Games

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The college basketball postseason is delivering elite matchups, and tonight’s highly anticipated Final Four clash between the Fighting Illini and the UConn Huskies is the perfect opportunity to lock in an elite experience by building lineups with PrizePicks promo code WTOP. By using it during registration, new users can sign up and play just $5 to secure $50 in lineups.







This offer is strictly available for new users only, providing an instant $50 in lineups that can be used to pick player projections for tonight’s pair of heavyweight Final Four matchups, NBA, or MLB games.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Explained

Before the Illinois Fighting Illini and UConn Huskies take the court for tonight’s Final Four clash, make sure you have all the essential details to lock in your welcome offer. Review the table below for a quick snapshot of the current PrizePicks promotion:

For college hoops fans looking to get in on tonight’s postseason action, the latest PrizePicks offer delivers an unbeatable opportunity. By taking advantage of this promotion, new PrizePicks customers can sign up and play $5 to get $50 in lineups. Here’s what else to know:

Whether you are locking in player projections for the Illinois Fighting Illini, the UConn Huskies, or any other matchup on the board, this welcome offer provides an immediate boost to your bankroll.

To qualify for this $50 in lineups, you must be a first-time user on the platform.

Additionally, all new PrizePicks customers must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once those simple eligibility criteria are met, submitting your qualifying $5 lineup is all it takes to instantly unlock your premium college basketball bonus.

How to Use Your PrizePicks Promo Code

The 13th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (24-8) hit the road to take on the 7th-ranked UConn Huskies (29-5) in a highly anticipated 2025 postseason clash. Taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, this matchup features two AP Top 25 heavyweights battling to keep their postseason momentum alive and advance in the tournament standings.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UConn Huskies Projections

UConn Huskies

Alex Karaban: 12.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Tarris Reed Jr.: 15.5 Points | 9.5 Rebounds Braylon Mullins: 12.5 Points | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Solo Ball: 9.5 Points | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Silas Demary Jr.: 7.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 4.5 Assists | 0.5 3-Pointers Made

Illinois Fighting Illini

Keaton Wagler: 17.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 4.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Tomislav Ivisic: 9.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Andrej Stojakovic: 12.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 0.5 3-Pointers Made Kylan Boswell: 8.5 Points | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Jake Davis: 3.5 Points | 0.5 3-Pointers Made



For the UConn Huskies, Tarris Reed Jr. is an absolute force in the paint. He is currently averaging a massive 21.8 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, making the over on his 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds lines incredibly appealing. Alex Karaban also offers strong value; his 17.8 points and 3.0 three-pointers per game easily eclipse his projected 12.5 points and 2.5 made threes.

On the Illinois Fighting Illini side, Keaton Wagler’s points projection is set exactly at his season average of 17.5 points, but his rebounding projections of 4.5 looks vulnerable to the over given his 6.5 rebounds per contest. Meanwhile, Tomislav Ivisic (12.0 points, 6.25 rebounds) and Andrej Stojakovic (15.0 points) both have scoring averages that comfortably clear their set points projections, putting them in excellent positions to hit the over tonight.

How to Activate This PrizePicks Offer

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UConn Huskies clash? Claiming your welcome offer is simple. Just follow these steps:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information.

Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Use the Promo Code: Be sure to enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the sign-up process, as it is required to unlock this promotion.

Be sure to enter the during the sign-up process, as it is required to unlock this promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Play a $5 lineup on the board, utilizing any of the college basketball projections available.

Once you submit your $5 lineup, you will immediately activate $50 in lineups. The best part? The outcome of the original $5 lineup won’t have an impact on this offer—you will receive your $50 in lineups regardless.