PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Sixers-Magic, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA Play-In tournament continues tonight after a thrilling doubleheader last night, and we have plenty of exciting MLB matchups to capitalize on with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, too. When you complete a $5 play for any game tonight, you will receive $50 in lineups. Click here to register.

PrizePicks Promo Code for NBA

Before the action starts tonight, parsing the exact parameters of this welcome offer is essential. By registering with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new players lock in $50 in lineups to use on the NBA Play-In Tournament and MLB action.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups In-App Promos Taco Tuesday + Flex Friday Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Promo Confirmed April 15

If you are analyzing the board for tonight’s slate, utilizing this offer is an easy way to jumpstart your account. The mechanics are highly efficient: register, enter the promo code, and make your first $5 play on the platform. Whether your initial play wins or loses, you are certain to receive the $50 in lineups. Please note that this offer is exclusively available for new PrizePicks customers who meet their jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and are physically located within a participating state.

PrizePicks NBA Play-In Wednesday Projections

Utilizing data from the regular season allows us to find actionable edges in tonight’s Play-In slate. Below are five player points projections to look into for today’s games.

Player Opponent PPG Points Projection Kawhi Leonard Golden State Warriors 27.9 30.5 Tyrese Maxey Orlando Magic 28.3 29.5 Stephen Curry LA Clippers 26.6 26.5 Paolo Banchero Philadelphia 76ers 22.2 23.5 Paul George Orlando Magic 17.3 21.5

With Joel Embiid officially ruled out for tonight’s game due to an abdomen injury, the 76ers will be forced to consolidate their offensive usage. Tyrese Maxey, who averaged 28.3 points per game this season, steps in as the primary offensive engine, making his 29.5 points projection against the Orlando Magic a prime focal point. His teammate Paul George also factors heavily into the adjusted game plan with a 21.5 points projection, representing a notable step up from his 17.3 PPG average this season. On the other side of the floor, Paolo Banchero enters the matchup projected for 23.5 points. Considering he produced 22.2 PPG this season, the data presents an intriguing dilemma for new users.

Out West, Kawhi Leonard faces the Golden State Warriors with a towering 30.5 points projection, a significant jump from his 27.9 PPG baseline. Conversely, Stephen Curry is projected for 26.5 points against the Clippers after putting up 26.6 PPG last season. As always, Curry is expected to shoulder the majority of Golden State’s offensive responsibilities in tonight’s must-win game.

Additional Options: Key MLB Matchups

While the NBA Play-In Tournament offers tons of exciting options, users should also check out tonight’s MLB slate. The $50 in lineups obtained from this promotion can also be allocated toward games like Cubs vs. Phillies, Blue Jays vs. Brewers and Mets vs. Dodgers. These matchups are prime opportunities if you are looking to pivot away from the hardwood:

Sign Up With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Before tonight’s games start, securing your $50 in lineups is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to claim your offer:

Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure banking methods. Submit a Play: Make a $5 play for any game.

Once you submit your qualifying $5 play, you will activate the $50 in lineups. The outcome of the original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Win or lose, the $50 in lineups will be secured.

Disclaimer: This promotion is valid only for new users. Customers must meet all applicable age and region requirements to participate.