PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 In MLB, NBA, UFC Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As soon as you submit your qualifying play, you will unlock the $50 in lineups.

New users looking to capitalize on a huge sports weekend have a huge opportunity with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Sign up for a new account and make a $5 play to unlock $50 in lineups. Today, you can capitalize on MLB game, UFC 327 and the Masters. The NBA regular season also comes to a close tomorrow with a busy slate. Click here to claim your offer.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Offer Overview

As you evaluate your options, claiming this welcome offer is easy. Here is a quick overview of the current PrizePicks sign-up offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. In-App Promos Taco Tuesday + Flex Friday Promo Confirmed On April 11 by WTOP

By applying the promo code WTOP during registration, new PrizePicks customers are just one step away from activating this offer. Just submit a qualifying $5 play to receive $50 in lineups. This provides flexibility to diversify your portfolio, no matter the sport you are focusing on this weekend.

Keep in mind that this specific offer requires you to meet standard eligibility criteria. You must be opening a first-time account, satisfy the minimum age requirements, and be physically located within a participating legal state. Once those conditions are met and your initial $5 play is made, the $50 in lineups is applied to your account.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Promo Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Kodai Senga N/A O/U 6.5 Jacob Lopez N/A O/U 4.5 Aaron Judge O/U 1.5 N/A Shohei Ohtani O/U 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 0.5 N/A Corey Seager O/U 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor O/U 0.5 N/A Giancarlo Stanton O/U 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández O/U 0.5 N/A Josh Jung O/U 0.5 N/A

Aaron Judge: The Yankees slugger has recorded 11 hits across 49 at-bats (.224 AVG) while striking out 17 times so far this season. Given his slow start and high strikeout numbers, the data heavily suggests he will go Under his hits projection tonight.

Shohei Ohtani: The Dodgers superstar holds a .265 average with 13 hits, 15 flyballs, and 15 groundballs in 49 at-bats. Ohtani’s consistent ability to put the ball in play and reach base (.406 OBP) makes him a strong candidate to record multiple hits.

Kodai Senga: The Mets’ probable starting pitcher enters tonight’s matchup with an impressive 12.34 K/9 rate and 56 total strikeouts across 11.2 innings pitched. Over the 6.5 strikeout projection is a sound choice.

Additional Options: UFC 327, The Masters, And NBA

If you want to diversify your portfolio beyond the MLB slate, the current sports calendar offers plenty of high-value alternatives. You can apply your projections toward the octagon for UFC 327 or target the fairways during The Masters today.

You can also look forward to NBA games tomorrow. The regular season ends with tomorrow’s slate, and several playoff matchups are still to be determined

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Sign-Up Steps

Claiming this promotional offer is a simple, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to initialize your account:

Create an Account: Click here to register. You will need to provide standard personal information and enter the promo code WTOP during sign-up. (Note: You must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to qualify). Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 utilizing one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit a $5 Play: Build a lineup and lock in a $5 play.

As soon as you submit your qualifying play, you will unlock the $50 in lineups.