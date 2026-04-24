PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for NBA Playoffs + MLB Picks This Weekend

Let’s get right to it, folks. As the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3, we have a real chance to build our bankroll. By signing up here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new users can play just $5 to receive $50 in lineups.
There is nothing better than starting your NBA postseason handicapping with a serious advantage. You can apply this welcome offer directly to tonight’s clash between Boston and Philadelphia or another matchup this weekend.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Lineups
Before we dive into the projections for the Celtics and 76ers, let’s make sure you have the exact details. Here is the playbook for this welcome offer:
|PrizePicks Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|$50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details.
|Date Last Verified
|April 24, 2026
For basketball fans ready to tackle the NBA postseason, the current PrizePicks promo code is the perfect way to get off the sidelines. Simply sign up, make your initial deposit, and play $5 on tonight’s matchup—or any other game on the daily NBA slate—to secure $50 in lineups.
The beauty of this offer is that those $50 in lineups are yours no matter what happens with your initial $5 play. I love this kind of setup because it gives us the freedom to experiment with more sophisticated lineups without the usual sweat. Just remember, this offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers physically located in a participating state.
NBA Projections for Your Friday Lineups
|Player
|Opponent
|PPG in the Playoffs
|Points Projection
|Jaylen Brown
|Philadelphia 76ers
|31.0
|26.5
|Tyrese Maxey
|Boston Celtics
|25.0
|26.5
|Victor Wembanyama
|Portland Trail Blazers
|20.0
|25.5
|LeBron James
|Houston Rockets
|23.5
|24.5
|Kevin Durant
|Los Angeles Lakers
|23.0
|23.5
With Boston visiting Philadelphia, I’m absolutely keying in on Jaylen Brown to build my lineups. He is dropping a massive 31.0 points per game in the postseason, making his 26.5 points projection incredibly appealing. The 76ers are struggling with a -8.8 Net Rate and managing key injuries, most notably Joel Embiid (abdomen), who is listed as day-to-day. On the other side of the court, Tyrese Maxey sits at an identical 26.5 projection. He has to carry a heavy scoring load against a fierce Celtics defense.
Victor Wembanyama is another star catching my eye with a 25.5 points projection against Portland. He is currently day-to-day (concussion protocol), so be sure to check his status before the game.
Finally, we have a heavyweight clash between the Lakers and Rockets featuring LeBron James and Kevin Durant with tightly mirrored projections. LeBron averages 23.5 PPG in this series, just under his 24.5 line. Durant averages 23.0 PPG with a projection set at 23.5.
Signing Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code
Ready to construct your lineups on Friday? Just follow these steps before tip-off:
- Register: Create a new account here by providing your standard personal information. During the sign-up process, you are required to enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP to qualify for the promotion.
- Deposit: Fund your new account by making a deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods.
- Play: Submit a $5 play on the Celtics vs. 76ers game or any other eligible event.
By simply placing your $5 play, you will activate $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t impact this offer at all—whether your picks win or lose, you get those extra lineups.
Please note: This offer is strictly for new users. You must meet the standard age and region requirements to legally participate and claim this promotion.