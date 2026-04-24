PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for NBA Playoffs + MLB Picks This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s get right to it, folks. As the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3, we have a real chance to build our bankroll. By signing up here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new users can play just $5 to receive $50 in lineups.

There is nothing better than starting your NBA postseason handicapping with a serious advantage. You can apply this welcome offer directly to tonight’s clash between Boston and Philadelphia or another matchup this weekend.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Lineups

Before we dive into the projections for the Celtics and 76ers, let’s make sure you have the exact details. Here is the playbook for this welcome offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 24, 2026

For basketball fans ready to tackle the NBA postseason, the current PrizePicks promo code is the perfect way to get off the sidelines. Simply sign up, make your initial deposit, and play $5 on tonight’s matchup—or any other game on the daily NBA slate—to secure $50 in lineups.

The beauty of this offer is that those $50 in lineups are yours no matter what happens with your initial $5 play. I love this kind of setup because it gives us the freedom to experiment with more sophisticated lineups without the usual sweat. Just remember, this offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers physically located in a participating state.

NBA Projections for Your Friday Lineups

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Projection Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 31.0 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 25.0 26.5 Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 20.0 25.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 23.5 24.5 Kevin Durant Los Angeles Lakers 23.0 23.5

With Boston visiting Philadelphia, I’m absolutely keying in on Jaylen Brown to build my lineups. He is dropping a massive 31.0 points per game in the postseason, making his 26.5 points projection incredibly appealing. The 76ers are struggling with a -8.8 Net Rate and managing key injuries, most notably Joel Embiid (abdomen), who is listed as day-to-day. On the other side of the court, Tyrese Maxey sits at an identical 26.5 projection. He has to carry a heavy scoring load against a fierce Celtics defense.

Victor Wembanyama is another star catching my eye with a 25.5 points projection against Portland. He is currently day-to-day (concussion protocol), so be sure to check his status before the game.

Finally, we have a heavyweight clash between the Lakers and Rockets featuring LeBron James and Kevin Durant with tightly mirrored projections. LeBron averages 23.5 PPG in this series, just under his 24.5 line. Durant averages 23.0 PPG with a projection set at 23.5.

Signing Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to construct your lineups on Friday? Just follow these steps before tip-off:

Register: Create a new account here by providing your standard personal information. During the sign-up process, you are required to enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP to qualify for the promotion.

Create a new account here by providing your standard personal information. During the sign-up process, you are required to enter PrizePicks promo code to qualify for the promotion. Deposit: Fund your new account by making a deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods.

Fund your new account by making a deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Play: Submit a $5 play on the Celtics vs. 76ers game or any other eligible event.

By simply placing your $5 play, you will activate $50 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t impact this offer at all—whether your picks win or lose, you get those extra lineups.

Please note: This offer is strictly for new users. You must meet the standard age and region requirements to legally participate and claim this promotion.