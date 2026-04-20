PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for NBA + NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than NBA postseason basketball. If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines, it’s time to get in the game with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. New users can sign up here, play just $5, and get $50 in lineups.

We’re looking at a fantastic slate to use this on, highlighted by tonight’s 8:00 PM EDT tip-off on NBC/Peacock where the Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. And hey, if you’re handicapping a different matchup, this offer works for any NBA game today or throughout the rest of the week.

Explaining the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Getting started is the perfect way to elevate tonight’s postseason action. I always tell my readers to take advantage of new user offers, and this one is as straightforward as it gets.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified April 20, 2026

By signing up as a new PrizePicks customer and playing just $5, you will receive $50 in lineups to use across the platform. Just remember, to successfully claim this offer, you need to be a brand-new player, meet the platform’s age requirements, and reside in a participating state. Once you’re set, we can start eyeing the board for tonight’s hardwood action.

NBA Projections for Monday Night

Handicapping the points projections is a great way to put your new PrizePicks offer to work. Here are the five highest consensus points squares on the board:

Player Opponent Points in Last Appearance Points Projection Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 32 28.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 28 27.5 Nikola Jokic Minnesota Timberwolves 25 27.5 Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 22 26.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 30 25.5

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell leads the pack with a 28.5 points square against the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell has been an absolute offensive machine this postseason, scoring 32 points last time out.

Out in the Mile High City, Jamal Murray boasts a 25.5 points square against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here’s a savvy angle: despite shooting just 31.8% from the floor in Game 1, Murray scored 30 points. How? He practically lived at the charity stripe, putting up 16 free throw attempts. His MVP teammate, Nikola Jokic, has his projection set at 27.5 points.

Finally, let’s look at Jalen Brunson, who has a 27.5 points square as his Knicks host the Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Brunson dropped 28 points in a Game 1 win.

How to Register with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to get in on tonight’s postseason action and make some lineups? Activating your new user offer is quick and easy. Just make sure to use PrizePicks promo code WTOP when you sign up.

Here is our step-by-step game plan:

Register a New Account: Sign up here by providing standard personal information to create your profile. You must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to qualify.

Sign up here by providing standard personal information to create your profile. You must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to qualify. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, fund it by depositing at least $10 using one of their secure methods.

Once your account is set up, fund it by depositing at least $10 using one of their secure methods. Play a $5 Lineup: Build and submit a $5 lineup.

The outcome of your original $5 play won’t impact the offer. Whether that first lineup hits or misses, your $50 in lineups will be activated and credited to your account.

Please note: This promotion is exclusively for new users. All players must meet standard age and region requirements to participate and claim the offer.