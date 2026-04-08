PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In NBA, Golf Lineups

The PrizePicks promo code WTOP is one of the best ways to gear up for a big few days in sports between the NBA, MLB and the Masters Tournament. By signing up with this promotion, you will be able to play $5 to get $50 in lineups credited to your account. Whether you are making picks for Hawks vs. Cavaliers, and MLB game or the upcoming major, you can make the most of this offer. Click here to get started.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview
If you are looking to build a lineup for any of this week’s events, here is a quick overview of everything you need to know about the promotion:
|PrizePicks Promo Code
|WTOP
|New PrizePicks User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|$50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details.
|Offer Verified
|April 8th by WTOP
Offer Details
This promotion offers an easy way to get started. The current welcome offer allows users to sign up and play $5 to secure $50 in lineups. You will receive the $50 in lineups once you complete that initial $5 play. The result is irrelevant. Please note that this exclusive offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the promotion, you must be a first-time user who meets the platform’s age requirements and is currently located in a participating state.
PrizePicks NBA Options Tonight
If you are looking to maximize your entry combinations on tonight’s NBA slate, targeting the highest projected scorers is a great place to start. Below is a breakdown of the top player points totals on the board.
|Player
|Opponent
|PPG
|Points Over/Under Prop
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|LA Clippers
|31.4
|29.5
|Kawhi Leonard
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|28.1
|26.5
|Donovan Mitchell
|Atlanta Hawks
|27.8
|24.5
|Jalen Johnson
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|22.7
|22.5
|Julius Randle
|Orlando Magic
|21.1
|22.5
Tonight’s schedule features some heavily anticipated matchups, headlined by the marquee Western Conference showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the LA Clippers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the highest consensus points prop of the night at 29.5 as he attacks a Clippers defensive unit sporting a 1.6 Net Rating. On the flip side, Kawhi Leonard (26.5 points) faces a massive test; the Thunder currently lead the pack with a staggering 11.9 Net Rating.
In Cleveland, players should keep a close eye on the injury report before locking in picks Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has a sizable 24.5 points prop against the Atlanta Hawks, but he is currently listed as questionable with an ankle injury. If he is cleared to play, he will attack a Hawks squad sitting at a 2.4 Net Rating. Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson (22.5 points) faces a formidable Cavaliers interior that grabs 50.6% of available rebounds and boasts a solid 4.3 Net Rating.
Finally, Julius Randle heads into a gritty matchup against the Orlando Magic with a 22.5 points prop. The Magic have played closely contested basketball this season (a slight 0.2 Net Rating) and secure 49.9% of available rebounds, meaning Randle will have to fight hard for any second-chance opportunities near the rim.
Additional Options: The Masters And MLB Matchups
While the NBA slate is packed with exciting action, daily fantasy players can also use their $50 in lineups across other major sporting events taking place this week. Golf fans can lock in lineups for the highly anticipated Masters Tournament, targeting player strokes, birdies and more on the iconic Augusta course.
If baseball is more your speed, today’s MLB schedule features several compelling matchups to target. You can build lineups around various statistical categories, offering plenty of flexibility for your daily fantasy portfolio. Look into these matchups:
- Cubs vs. Rays
- Athletics vs. Yankees
- Tigers vs. Twins
Redeem This PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer
Ready to get in on the action for this week’s events? Getting started is quick and easy. To claim your offer, simply follow these steps:
- Sign Up: Click here and register a new account using your standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new PrizePicks user and meet the specific age and region requirements for your jurisdiction.
- Enter the Code: Promo code WTOP is required during the registration process to qualify.
- Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
- Make Your Play: Make a $5 play on any event, such as tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Hawks game. Once you lock in that $5 play, you will automatically unlock the $50 in lineups.