PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In NBA, Golf Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The PrizePicks promo code WTOP is one of the best ways to gear up for a big few days in sports between the NBA, MLB and the Masters Tournament. By signing up with this promotion, you will be able to play $5 to get $50 in lineups credited to your account. Whether you are making picks for Hawks vs. Cavaliers, and MLB game or the upcoming major, you can make the most of this offer. Click here to get started.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

If you are looking to build a lineup for any of this week’s events, here is a quick overview of everything you need to know about the promotion:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 ncpgambling.org prizepicks.com/newuseroffer Offer Verified April 8th by WTOP

Offer Details

This promotion offers an easy way to get started. The current welcome offer allows users to sign up and play $5 to secure $50 in lineups. You will receive the $50 in lineups once you complete that initial $5 play. The result is irrelevant. Please note that this exclusive offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the promotion, you must be a first-time user who meets the platform’s age requirements and is currently located in a participating state.

PrizePicks NBA Options Tonight

If you are looking to maximize your entry combinations on tonight’s NBA slate, targeting the highest projected scorers is a great place to start. Below is a breakdown of the top player points totals on the board.

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander LA Clippers 31.4 29.5 Kawhi Leonard Oklahoma City Thunder 28.1 26.5 Donovan Mitchell Atlanta Hawks 27.8 24.5 Jalen Johnson Cleveland Cavaliers 22.7 22.5 Julius Randle Orlando Magic 21.1 22.5

Tonight’s schedule features some heavily anticipated matchups, headlined by the marquee Western Conference showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the LA Clippers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the highest consensus points prop of the night at 29.5 as he attacks a Clippers defensive unit sporting a 1.6 Net Rating. On the flip side, Kawhi Leonard (26.5 points) faces a massive test; the Thunder currently lead the pack with a staggering 11.9 Net Rating.

In Cleveland, players should keep a close eye on the injury report before locking in picks Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has a sizable 24.5 points prop against the Atlanta Hawks, but he is currently listed as questionable with an ankle injury. If he is cleared to play, he will attack a Hawks squad sitting at a 2.4 Net Rating. Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson (22.5 points) faces a formidable Cavaliers interior that grabs 50.6% of available rebounds and boasts a solid 4.3 Net Rating.

Finally, Julius Randle heads into a gritty matchup against the Orlando Magic with a 22.5 points prop. The Magic have played closely contested basketball this season (a slight 0.2 Net Rating) and secure 49.9% of available rebounds, meaning Randle will have to fight hard for any second-chance opportunities near the rim.

Additional Options: The Masters And MLB Matchups

While the NBA slate is packed with exciting action, daily fantasy players can also use their $50 in lineups across other major sporting events taking place this week. Golf fans can lock in lineups for the highly anticipated Masters Tournament, targeting player strokes, birdies and more on the iconic Augusta course.

If baseball is more your speed, today’s MLB schedule features several compelling matchups to target. You can build lineups around various statistical categories, offering plenty of flexibility for your daily fantasy portfolio. Look into these matchups:

Cubs vs. Rays

Athletics vs. Yankees

Tigers vs. Twins

Redeem This PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to get in on the action for this week’s events? Getting started is quick and easy. To claim your offer, simply follow these steps: