PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups This Week

Utilizing the PrizePicks promo code WTOP is one of the best ways to get ready for a huge week in sports. Make your daily fantasy picks for tonight’s NBA and MLB games as well as the Masters Tournament this week. Then, make a $5 play with those picks to get $50 in lineups credited to your account. Click here to register.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups
Before analyzing the data and building your lineups, review the essential mechanics of this exclusive welcome offer.
|PrizePicks Promo Code
|WTOP
|New PrizePicks User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|$50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details.
|Offer Confirmed
|April 7, 2026
This promotion is tailored specifically for new PrizePicks customers looking to make lineups this week. By inputting the PrizePicks promo code WTOP during registration, first-time users who submit a $5 lineup will trigger the reward.
To qualify for this guaranteed bonus, you must be a first-time player who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating legal state. The core advantage of this offer is its guaranteed nature—whether your initial $5 play wins or loses, the $50 in lineups is applied to your account.
PrizePicks NBA Picks Tonight
When utilizing your reward, targeting high-volume offensive players in favorable game environments is a standard recipe for success. Below is a breakdown of the five highest player points over/unders on the board based on tonight’s projections.
|Player
|Opponent
|PPG
|Points Over/Under Prop
|Jaylen Brown
|Charlotte Hornets
|28.7
|27.5
|Devin Booker
|Houston Rockets
|25.8
|26.5
|Kevin Durant
|Houston Rockets
|25.9
|25.5
|Jayson Tatum
|Charlotte Hornets
|21.5
|21.5
|Tyler Herro
|Toronto Raptors
|21.4
|21.5
Matchup Breakdown & Analytical Highlights:
Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum: Boston’s star wings command the top of the projections board against the Charlotte Hornets for good reason. The Celtics enter this contest as an elite efficiency machine, boasting a 7.8 Net Rating while securing 53.0% of available rebounds. A high rebounding rate guarantees more offensive possessions, and with a clean injury report for Boston, expect both Brown and Tatum to see their standard, heavy offensive usage in a favorable game script.
Devin Booker & Kevin Durant: Phoenix’s primary scoring options sit second and third on tonight’s board. The Suns (1.3 Net Rating) draw a matchup against a Houston Rockets team that, despite a solid 4.6 Net Rating, is currently attempting to navigate devastating roster losses. Houston’s point-of-attack defense and rim protection are severely depleted without Fred VanVleet (out for the season with a torn ACL) and Steven Adams (ankle, out for the year). Booker and Durant are well-positioned tonight.
Tyler Herro: Currently listed as probable for personal reasons, Herro maintains a scoring prop at 21.5 points. The Heat (1.9 Net Rating) face a Toronto Raptors squad (2.1 Net Rating) dealing with clustered day-to-day injuries, notably to Immanuel Quickley (foot) and Collin Murray-Boyles (quad). Given the razor-thin margin in overall team efficiency, Miami will heavily rely on Herro’s perimeter shot creation to generate half-court offense.
Exploring Additional Options: MLB And The Masters
If you prefer to diversify your entries beyond the NBA hardwood, this week’s board offers multiple data-rich angles across other major sports. Users can pair their NBA picks with projections from the golf world, taking advantage of the early-week markets for The Masters Tournament.
Additionally, the MLB schedule presents several intriguing matchups for those looking to target batter or pitcher props.
- Dodgers vs. Blue Jays
- Brewers vs. Red Sox
- Mariners vs. Rangers
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups
Claiming your offer is a simple process. Follow the steps below to secure your reward:
- Sign Up: Create a new account here using your standard personal details. You must enter the promo code WTOP during registration to qualify for the offer.
- Deposit: Fund your account by making a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods.
- Play: Submit a $5 lineup on tonight’s board.
Once your play is finalized, your account will automatically be credited with $50 in lineups. Because the outcome of your original $5 play has zero impact on this offer, you can lock in your projections knowing your bankroll is already protected.