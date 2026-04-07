PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilizing the PrizePicks promo code WTOP is one of the best ways to get ready for a huge week in sports. Make your daily fantasy picks for tonight’s NBA and MLB games as well as the Masters Tournament this week. Then, make a $5 play with those picks to get $50 in lineups credited to your account. Click here to register.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups

Before analyzing the data and building your lineups, review the essential mechanics of this exclusive welcome offer.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Offer Confirmed April 7, 2026

This promotion is tailored specifically for new PrizePicks customers looking to make lineups this week. By inputting the PrizePicks promo code WTOP during registration, first-time users who submit a $5 lineup will trigger the reward.

To qualify for this guaranteed bonus, you must be a first-time player who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating legal state. The core advantage of this offer is its guaranteed nature—whether your initial $5 play wins or loses, the $50 in lineups is applied to your account.

PrizePicks NBA Picks Tonight

When utilizing your reward, targeting high-volume offensive players in favorable game environments is a standard recipe for success. Below is a breakdown of the five highest player points over/unders on the board based on tonight’s projections.

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Jaylen Brown Charlotte Hornets 28.7 27.5 Devin Booker Houston Rockets 25.8 26.5 Kevin Durant Houston Rockets 25.9 25.5 Jayson Tatum Charlotte Hornets 21.5 21.5 Tyler Herro Toronto Raptors 21.4 21.5

Matchup Breakdown & Analytical Highlights:

Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum: Boston’s star wings command the top of the projections board against the Charlotte Hornets for good reason. The Celtics enter this contest as an elite efficiency machine, boasting a 7.8 Net Rating while securing 53.0% of available rebounds. A high rebounding rate guarantees more offensive possessions, and with a clean injury report for Boston, expect both Brown and Tatum to see their standard, heavy offensive usage in a favorable game script.

Devin Booker & Kevin Durant: Phoenix’s primary scoring options sit second and third on tonight’s board. The Suns (1.3 Net Rating) draw a matchup against a Houston Rockets team that, despite a solid 4.6 Net Rating, is currently attempting to navigate devastating roster losses. Houston’s point-of-attack defense and rim protection are severely depleted without Fred VanVleet (out for the season with a torn ACL) and Steven Adams (ankle, out for the year). Booker and Durant are well-positioned tonight.

Tyler Herro: Currently listed as probable for personal reasons, Herro maintains a scoring prop at 21.5 points. The Heat (1.9 Net Rating) face a Toronto Raptors squad (2.1 Net Rating) dealing with clustered day-to-day injuries, notably to Immanuel Quickley (foot) and Collin Murray-Boyles (quad). Given the razor-thin margin in overall team efficiency, Miami will heavily rely on Herro’s perimeter shot creation to generate half-court offense.

Exploring Additional Options: MLB And The Masters

If you prefer to diversify your entries beyond the NBA hardwood, this week’s board offers multiple data-rich angles across other major sports. Users can pair their NBA picks with projections from the golf world, taking advantage of the early-week markets for The Masters Tournament.

Additionally, the MLB schedule presents several intriguing matchups for those looking to target batter or pitcher props.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Brewers vs. Red Sox

Mariners vs. Rangers

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups

Claiming your offer is a simple process. Follow the steps below to secure your reward:

Sign Up: Create a new account here using your standard personal details. You must enter the promo code WTOP during registration to qualify for the offer. Deposit: Fund your account by making a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play: Submit a $5 lineup on tonight’s board.

Once your play is finalized, your account will automatically be credited with $50 in lineups. Because the outcome of your original $5 play has zero impact on this offer, you can lock in your projections knowing your bankroll is already protected.