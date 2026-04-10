PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups For NBA, MLB Friday Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a loaded NBA slate tonight to go alongside MLB action and the Masters, new users have a golden opportunity to lock in one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Play just $5 for any event today and get $50 in lineups credited to your account. Click here to register.

PrizePicks Promo Code for NBA

Before the action starts today, here is the breakdown of the current PrizePicks sign-up offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Promo Confirmed April 10, 2026

Whether you are leveraging projections for the NBA or exploring the broader sports schedule, the PrizePicks promo code WTOP offers a highly efficient way to jumpstart your new account. By activating this specific welcome offer, new customers simply sign up and play $5 to secure $50 in lineups.

This promotion is explicitly available to new customers who meet local age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. The structure of this offer is particularly advantageous because your original $5 play does not need to win for you to receive the reward—the $50 in lineups is locked in upon completion of your initial play.

Use Your PrizePicks NBA Promo Tonight

When looking to maximize your edge on tonight’s slate, isolating player points totals relative to their season averages is a sound strategy. Here is a look at the five highest player points over/unders for today’s games to help guide your projections:

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Kevin Durant Minnesota Timberwolves 25.9 25.5 Nikola Jokić Oklahoma City Thunder 27.8 23.5 Julius Randle Houston Rockets 21.1 23.5 LaMelo Ball Detroit Pistons 20.0 21.5 Brandon Miller Detroit Pistons 20.2 19.5

Kevin Durant tops the board tonight with a points projection of 25.5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Averaging a team-high 25.9 points per game on highly efficient 51.8% shooting, Durant’s projection aligns almost perfectly with his median output.

Nikola Jokić is an intriguing option against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokić produces a massive 27.8 PPG, yet his square is listed notably lower at 23.5. While he carries a questionable tag with a wrist injury, an active status puts him against a Thunder defense missing critical rim protection; Oklahoma City is holding out 10 players with the No. 1 seed locked up, including sidelined big men Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. The underlying metrics favor significant volume if Jokić plays.

Julius Randle requires status monitoring before finalizing your plays. His projection sits at 23.5—over two points higher than his 21.1 PPG average—against the Houston Rockets. However, Randle is officially questionable with a hand injury, adding variance to his projection.

Finally, the Charlotte Hornets’ high-volume duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller draw statistically favorable projections against the Detroit Pistons. Ball (20.0 PPG) is projected for 21.5, while Miller (20.2 PPG) is at 19.5. Both guards will shoulder increased offensive loads as Charlotte navigates rotational absences, specifically Coby White (probable, groin) and PJ Hall (out, ankle).

Additional Markets: MLB And The Masters Tournament

While the NBA slate offers robust data points, your $50 in lineups can also be deployed across other active sporting markets. For golf fans, the ongoing Masters Tournament provides a wealth of options to evaluate.

Additionally, today’s Major League Baseball schedule presents multiple actionable matchups. You can leverage early-season swing data and pitcher splits in these contests:

Angels vs. Reds

Giants vs. Orioles

Rangers vs. Dodgers

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Sign-Up Process

Securing this offer requires following a straightforward, step-by-step process:

Register an Account: Create a new profile here by supplying standard identity verification information.

Create a new profile here by supplying standard identity verification information. Input the Code: You must explicitly enter promo code WTOP during the registration sequence to qualify for the offer.

You must explicitly enter promo code during the registration sequence to qualify for the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a minimum deposit of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

Make a minimum deposit of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Make Your Play: Make a $5 play on any combination of available player projections.

The moment your initial $5 play is processed, your account will instantly receive the $50 in lineups. The final outcome of your qualifying play has zero impact on this issuance.

Note: Participants must be first-time users and comply with all regional age and geographic location requirements to be eligible.