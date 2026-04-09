PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Celtics-Knicks, Masters Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Celtics vs. Knicks clash headlining tonight’s NBA slate and the Masters starting today, the PrizePicks promo code WTOP delivers a perfect opportunity for fans to gear up for the action. Complete a $5 play and unlock $50 in lineups with this offer. Click here to get started.





PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Details

For Fans looking to elevate the excitement today, the current PrizePicks promo code unlocks a highly accessible welcome offer. By building your first lineup for any event, you can turn a standard play into a significant reward. All it takes is a $5 play to secure the $50 in lineups, which can be used throughout the app.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups In-App Promos Taco Tuesday, Flex Friday Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 ncpgambling.org prizepicks.com/newuseroffer Offer Verified April 9 by WTOP

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your $50 in lineups, you must be physically located in a participating state and meet the minimum age requirements for your specific jurisdiction. As long as your account is fresh and you meet these eligibility rules, your initial $5 play will automatically trigger your welcome reward.

PrizePicks NBA Opportunities Tonight

Tonight’s slate featurees massive stars with intriguing point totals. Jaylen Brown leads the pack with a season average of 28.8 PPG, but his over/under is set at just 24.5 against the New York Knicks. Players should monitor his status closely, as he is currently listed as Questionable with an Achilles injury. His teammate Jayson Tatum shares the same 24.5 points projection, despite a lower 21.6 PPG average, as the Celtics look to leverage their strong 8.2 overall Net Rating at Madison Square Garden.

On the other side of the court, Jalen Brunson enters the night averaging 26.0 PPG. His line sits at 24.5 as he leads a Knicks squad that boasts an impressive 53.1% Total Rebound Percentage with a 5.4 Net Rating.

In the Western Conference clash, Stephen Curry draws a 23.5-point projection against the Los Angeles Lakers. While he averages 27.0 PPG, Curry’s availability is up in the air; he is listed as Questionable with a knee injury. If he sits, the Warriors will have to rely more heavily on the rest of their rotation.

Meanwhile, LeBron James carries a 22.5 points projection into Golden State. With the Lakers missing leading scorer Luka Doncic—who is out with a hamstring injury—alongside Austin Reaves, James (20.8 PPG) may need to shoulder an even larger scoring burden against a Warriors squad sporting a slightly negative -0.2 Net Rating.

Expand Your Lineups With The Masters Tournament

While tonight’s NBA action provides plenty of star-powered matchups to utilize your $50 in lineups, the sports calendar also features the prestigious Masters Tournament. PrizePicks users can combine their favorite basketball player squares with golf selections from the tournament. Once you activate the WTOP promo code, you can build cross-sport entries, pairing points total from Jayson Tatum or Jalen Brunson with strokes, birdies, or other available categories from the world’s best golfers, like Scottie Scheffler and defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy. Whether you stick strictly to the hardwood or venture onto the golf course, the platform offers total flexibility for your new account.

PrizePicks Promo code TOP: Sign-Up Process

To take advantage of this promotion, promo code WTOP is required. Getting started is simple.

Register: Create your new PrizePicks account here by entering your standard personal information.

Create your new PrizePicks account here by entering your standard personal information. Deposit: Add funds to your wallet by making a deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure methods provided.

Add funds to your wallet by making a deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure methods provided. Play: Submit a $5 play to get the $50 in lineups.

The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—you will receive the $50in lineups regardless of whether your play wins or loses.

Please note: To qualify for this offer, you must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements.