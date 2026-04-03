Predators visit the Sharks after shootout victory

Nashville Predators (35-31-9, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (36-31-7, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Saturday,…

Nashville Predators (35-31-9, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (36-31-7, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the San Jose Sharks after the Predators knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in a shootout.

San Jose has a 20-12-5 record in home games and a 36-31-7 record overall. The Sharks are 18-5-6 in one-goal games.

Nashville has gone 15-16-6 in road games and 35-31-9 overall. The Predators have a 29-6-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Predators won the last matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 40 goals and 65 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 35 goals and 33 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd), Igor Chernyshov: day to day (illness).

Predators: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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