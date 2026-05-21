Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks Game 2 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a massive Eastern Conference Finals matchup tonight, and if you’re looking to build your bankroll, I’ve got exactly what you need. New users can sign up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP to unlock a lucrative welcome offer ahead of this postseason clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

By playing just a $5 entry, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. There is nothing better than playing with house money, and you can use this bonus on today’s pivotal matchup or any other NBA game on the schedule this week. This special promotion is strictly for new users looking to jump into the action and chase a nice pay day with some well-crafted player prop entries.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in NBA Entries

This latest Underdog promo code unlocks a highly rewarding welcome offer for fans gearing up for the postseason clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks on May 21. By simply signing up and putting down a $5 entry, you instantly get $50 in bonus entries to use across the platform. Whether you are targeting player stats for the matchup at Madison Square Garden or looking ahead to other games on the schedule, these bonus entries give us a fantastic head start on our bankroll.

Just a quick heads-up: this special promotion is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your $50 in bonus entries, you just need to meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

Ways to Use Your Bonus for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 8 pm ET. We can catch this highly anticipated matchup nationally on ESPN. These two squads are battling it out in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and I couldn’t be more excited to get some entries down.

Game 2 Props & Analysis

Look, moving beyond simple picks is how we find those bigger payouts. Looking ahead to tonight’s showdown, here are the consensus player props I’m zeroing in on, backed by exactly how these guys performed in the series opener:

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell – Total Points: Over/Under 26.5. Analysis: Mitchell is coming off a massive performance, dropping 29 points in 41 minutes to start the series. I see a real chance for him to stay hot.

Over/Under 26.5. Analysis: Mitchell is coming off a massive performance, dropping 29 points in 41 minutes to start the series. I see a real chance for him to stay hot. Evan Mobley – Total Rebounds: Over/Under 8.5. Analysis: Mobley was a force on the glass in the opening game, easily clearing this number by pulling down 14 total rebounds.

Over/Under 8.5. Analysis: Mobley was a force on the glass in the opening game, easily clearing this number by pulling down 14 total rebounds. Jarrett Allen – Total Points: Over/Under 11.5. Analysis: Siding with the under might be tempting here, as Allen recorded just 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting in Game 1.

Over/Under 11.5. Analysis: Siding with the under might be tempting here, as Allen recorded just 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting in Game 1. Max Strus – Total 3-Point Field Goals: Over/Under 2.5. Analysis: Strus fell just short of this line previously, connecting on two 3-pointers out of his six attempts from deep.

Over/Under 2.5. Analysis: Strus fell just short of this line previously, connecting on two 3-pointers out of his six attempts from deep. James Harden – Total Assists: Over/Under 6.5. Analysis: Harden was relatively quiet as a playmaker to open the series, logging only 3 assists in 42 minutes of action.

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson – Total Points: Over/Under 27.5. Analysis: Brunson was practically unstoppable in Game 1, exploding for 38 points on 29 field-goal attempts. He’s the key to this offense.

Over/Under 27.5. Analysis: Brunson was practically unstoppable in Game 1, exploding for 38 points on 29 field-goal attempts. He’s the key to this offense. Karl-Anthony Towns – Total Rebounds: Over/Under 10.5. Analysis: Towns easily hit the over on this rebounding prop in the last contest, securing 13 boards.

Over/Under 10.5. Analysis: Towns easily hit the over on this rebounding prop in the last contest, securing 13 boards. Josh Hart – Total Assists: Over/Under 4.5. Analysis: Hart narrowly missed this line by dishing out exactly 4 assists in his 31 minutes on the court.

Over/Under 4.5. Analysis: Hart narrowly missed this line by dishing out exactly 4 assists in his 31 minutes on the court. Mikal Bridges – Total Points: Over/Under 13.5. Analysis: Bridges sailed past this projection, scoring 18 points on highly efficient 7-of-11 shooting.

Over/Under 13.5. Analysis: Bridges sailed past this projection, scoring 18 points on highly efficient 7-of-11 shooting. OG Anunoby – Total Points: Over/Under 12.5. Analysis: Anunoby eclipsed this mark by the hook in Game 1, finishing the night with 13 points.

Guide to Sign Up with the Underdog Promo Code

Activating your $50 bonus is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and start building your entries:

Create an Account: Register a new account here . You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements for your state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Underdog promo code WTOP when prompted. This step is required to lock in your welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier section and deposit at least $5 into your newly created account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: To officially activate the $50 in bonus entries, you must play a $5 entry. You can use this entry on tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden or any other available market.

When we are building our entries, we have two different ways to play—and this is where strategy really comes in: