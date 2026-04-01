Potential No. 1 WNBA draft pick Awa Fam has signed on to also play in Project B — the new…

Potential No. 1 WNBA draft pick Awa Fam has signed on to also play in Project B — the new five-on-five basketball competition.

The young Spanish star was thrilled to be part of the fledgling organization that will play all over Europe, Asia and South America from November-April in mini 10-day stops.

“I’m really excited. Any time you get the chance to be part of something new and competitive, it’s special,” Fam wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “Project B feels like a place where the game is continuing to grow, and I’m grateful to be part of that from the beginning. What stood out to me was the vision. It’s about high-level basketball, but also about investing in players and pushing the women’s game forward. That combination made it an easy decision for me.”

One of the stops on Project B’s tour will be in Valencia, Spain from March 12-22, 2027 where Fam is playing currently on a Spanish League team.

“There’s a different kind of energy when you’re building something from the ground up,” Fam wrote. “It’s exciting to know we’re helping shape what this league can become for future players.”

Fam will definitely be a lottery pick in the WNBA draft on April 13 and is thrilled to play against the best players in the world.

“I’m very excited. It’s something I’ve worked toward for a long time. Finishing the season strong with Valencia is a priority of mine right now as we are in season,” Fam wrote. “I’m staying focused on the present, while continuing to work hard and improve my game every day. I’m ready for the next step and excited for what’s to come.”

By committing to Project B and the WNBA, the 19-year-old center won’t have much of a break from basketball over the next 12 months. She isn’t too concerned.

“It’s all about preparation and taking care of my body,” she wrote. “I’ve been playing year-round for a while now, so I understand what it takes physically and mentally. I’ll lean on my team, stay disciplined with recovery, and make sure I’m ready wherever I’m playing.”

So far about a dozen players have said they’ll be playing in Project B, headlined by Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, Jewell Loyd and Kelsey Mitchell.

Many young players from around the world are expected to play in the league as well.

“We believe there’s a global pool of talent that’s still largely untapped, and our focus is investing in that next generation by putting development at the center of everything we’re building. Awa is a perfect example of that,” Project B chief basketball officer Alana Beard told the AP. “Her work ethic, her commitment to growth, and the trust she placed early in her journey with Valencia all speak to who she is as both a player and a person.”

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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