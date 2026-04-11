Portland plays Sacramento, aims for 4th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (21-59, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (41-40, eighth in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Sacramento Kings (21-59, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (41-40, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Trail Blazers face Sacramento.

The Trail Blazers are 28-23 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is sixth in the league with 46.0 rebounds led by Donovan Clingan averaging 11.6.

The Kings are 14-37 in Western Conference play. Sacramento has a 12-41 record against teams above .500.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Trail Blazers allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 19 the Trail Blazers won 117-110 led by 30 points from Deni Avdija, while Malik Monk scored 23 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avdija is averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. Toumani Camara is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is scoring 12.2 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Kings. Precious Achiuwa is averaging 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Kings: 3-6, averaging 112.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: out (calf), Vit Krejci: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Russell Westbrook: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), DeMar DeRozan: out (hamstring), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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