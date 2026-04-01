Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign Up Bonus, Skip Wait for Sports Trades

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All new users can redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP in time for a fun Wednesday of MLB games, which start as early as 12:15 p.m. ET.







Create a new account and you will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This gives you a generous bonus to get your account started, and start making MLB predictions from there.

What Is The Best Polymarket Promo Code? It’s WTOP.

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

This exclusive promotion is strictly available to new Polymarket customers looking to jumpstart their trading experience and find market inefficiencies on the diamond. By creating a new account and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you will automatically unlock a $20 sign-up bonus. To qualify for this offer and receive the bonus funds, you must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Once your $20 bonus is successfully unlocked, you can immediately put it to work on today’s exciting non-conference MLB slate. It does stand to reason that you might use your bonus funds to back the Houston Astros (4-2) as they look to capitalize on a massive four-game winning streak against the Boston Red Sox (1-4). Alternatively, you can allocate your trades toward the tightly contested rubber match where the 3-2 New York Mets take on the 3-2 St. Louis Cardinals. No matter which matchup you choose to focus on, this accessible sign-up bonus ensures your account is primed and ready before the first pitch is thrown.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals NYM 60.0% / STL 40.0% Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros BOS 57.8% / HOU 42.2%

When interpreting these probabilities to find the most value in the Mets and Cardinals matchup, New York’s pitching staff is the clear differentiator. The Mets boast a dominant 2.87 team ERA, a 1.26 WHIP, and an impressive 9.77 K/9.

St. Louis’s pitching has struggled significantly by comparison, yielding a 5.09 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP. However, the Cardinals do possess a slight edge at the plate; St. Louis is hitting .251 with a .732 OPS, outperforming the Mets’ .228 batting average and .684 OPS.

It is also worth noting the pitching duel features New York’s Freddy Peralta (1-0, 7.20 ERA) against St. Louis’s Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 1.80 ERA). Ultimately, New York’s elite overall run prevention provides a distinct statistical edge that justifies their 60.0% probability and their status as the heaviest favorite on the board.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to take a position on today’s MLB action? Whether you want to back the New York Mets’ consensus odds or find longshot value on the Houston Astros extending their winning streak, setting up your account is quick and simple. Follow these steps to secure your offer:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register an account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure your profile. Apply the Promo Code: You must use promo code WTOP when registering. Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once your initial $20 deposit is complete, your account will be fully activated and ready for your first trade on the diamond!