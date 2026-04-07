Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign Up Bonus for Lakers-Thunder, NBA, MLB Predictions

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All new users who redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP and make a $20 deposit will receive a $20 sign up bonus. Sign up on your mobile device to skip the waitlist to begin trading on the platform.







By simply registering and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you receive a $20 sign-up bonus to use on any NBA and MLB game today, which includes a full slate of games across both sports.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 7th, 2026

Polymarket Welcome Offer Overview

With the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder preparing to face off, eligible fans have the perfect opportunity to lock in extra value. This exclusive promotion is strictly available for new Polymarket customers. To qualify for the offer, users must be 18+ and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state at the time of registration.

It goes without saying that unlocking your reward is incredibly straightforward. Once you create your new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20, you will automatically receive a $20 sign-up bonus. This added capital is credited directly to your account and can be traded right away as you track the percentages in tonight’s highly anticipated Lakers vs. Thunder regular-season clash.

Make NBA Predictions Tuesday With Polymarket

Team Spread Probability Oklahoma City Thunder -14.5 89% Los Angeles Lakers +14.5 10%

When evaluating which team is the smarter prediction, we put a lot of stock in contextual factors and recent news. The percentages are tilted so heavily for a reason: the Lakers are reeling from devastating injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, both of whom have been lost for the remainder of the regular season.

Conversely, the defending champion Thunder have been exceptionally dominant, recording an elite 11.9 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), dwarfing the Lakers’ 2.2 Net Rate. It does stand to reason that Los Angeles secures a slight advantage on the boards, grabbing 50.1% of available rebounds compared to Oklahoma City’s 49.4%. However, the Thunder’s overwhelming superiority in overall net efficiency and the Lakers’ heavily depleted backcourt easily justify Oklahoma City’s massive favorite status and high 89.44% win probability.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting your account set up takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is ready before tonight’s 10:30 PM ET tip-off:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Select the option to create and register a new account, which will require you to enter standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: To complete the security and registration process, you will need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to properly opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Finally, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once these steps are fully completed, your account will be funded and your bonus will be unlocked, giving you extra value to trade on tonight’s NBA regular-season action!