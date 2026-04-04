Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign Up Bonus for Final Four Predictions

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Dive into a fantastic Final Four by activating the Polymarket promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will receive a welcome bonus to use on Illinois vs. UConn and Arizona vs. Michigan on Saturday







Create a new account and you will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This type of offer means that you will be able to redeem this bonus before making your first prediction, giving you the full amount to use for the Final Four.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Final Four Bonus

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 4th, 2026

Polymarket Welcome Offer Overview

For new Polymarket customers eager to get involved in today’s high-stakes college basketball slate, the current welcome offer serves as an ideal launchpad. By signing up and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you will unlock a $20 sign-up bonus to use on any of today’s matchups or upcoming futures prices. It does stand to reason that identifying market value requires capital, and this promotion gives you the necessary funds to make informed predictions as the college basketball season reaches its pinnacle.

To successfully claim this bonus, you must be a first-time user, 18 years of age or older, and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your qualifying $20 deposit is processed, the bonus is instantly credited to your profile, equipping you to trade on the forward-looking percentages and market consensus for today’s action.

Use Polymarket Bonus for Final Four

We put a lot of stock in consensus probabilities and vig-free percentages to identify true market value. Review the latest figures for today’s college basketball slate below:

Matchup Moneyline Probability Illinois @ UConn ILL -136 / CONN +114 ILL 55.2% / CONN 44.8% Michigan @ Arizona MICH -125 / ARIZ +104 MICH 53.2% / ARIZ 46.8%

Beyond standard winner predictions, the spread for the 6:09 p.m. ET tip-off between Illinois and UConn sits at 2.5 points with a total of 139.5. Later, in the 8:49 p.m. ET heavyweight clash, the spread for Michigan at Arizona is a razor-thin 1.5 points alongside a noticeably higher 157.5 total.

When analyzing the 6:09 p.m. ET matchup, the market must account for UConn’s battle-tested defense under Dan Hurley. The Huskies are heavily anchored by center Tarris Reed Jr.—who recently kept them afloat in an Elite Eight comeback—and Alex Karaban, a fifth-year senior defensive stalwart. Illinois counters with the nation’s top-rated offense, featuring freshman Keaton Wagler (who just dropped 25 points) and 6-9 forward David Mirkovic.

In the 8:49 p.m. ET nightcap, Dusty May’s Michigan squad relies on senior Yaxel Lendeborg (27 points in the Elite Eight) to counter Arizona’s potent freshman duo of Brayden Burries and Koa Peat. With both matchups featuring elite efficiency, finding the right percentage advantage is key.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Final Four

Claiming your $20 sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure you are positioned to make your predictions before today’s college basketball slate tips off, follow the simple steps below to activate the offer:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process to create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your new profile. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your account. Make a Deposit: Complete the process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 to successfully activate the offer.

Once your qualifying deposit is processed, your $20 bonus will be credited to your account. You are then fully set to dive into the prediction markets and trade your funds on any of today’s exciting college basketball action, whether you’re backing a heavy favorite or eyeing a high-value longshot.