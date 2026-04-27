Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 New-User Bonus for Pistons-Magic, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got an electric Monday night ahead of us, and there is nothing better than spicing up a heated NBA playoff matchup with a nice pay day. Ahead of tonight’s intense postseason showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, new customers can unlock an exclusive welcome offer here by using the Polymarket promo code WTOP to get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

You can seamlessly apply this bonus toward tonight’s games or hold onto it for any NBA game taking place this week as the first round continues.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Playoffs

Before the Timberwolves tip off against the Nuggets, you can easily secure your welcome bonus to get in on the NBA postseason action. This welcome offer ensures we are ready for every pivotal moment on the court.

Offer Overview

To elevate your handicapping strategy for the upcoming postseason showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, new Polymarket customers can take advantage of a stellar welcome offer. By registering with our designated promo code, you will be on your way to securing a $20 sign-up bonus. Whether you’re backing the home favorite or looking for a big payout on a road underdog, this bonus gives you extra flexibility to engage with today’s NBA playoff slate.

Unlocking this offer is incredibly straightforward. After creating your new account, simply make an initial deposit of at least $20 to instantly receive your $20 bonus. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers who are 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Claim your bonus today before tuning into the NBC/Peacock national broadcast to catch all the live action!

NBA Probabilities Today

Matchup Probability Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets MIN 19.1% / DEN 80.9% Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC 79.8% / PHX 20.2% Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET 57.8% / ORL 42.2%

If you apply your $20 sign-up bonus to today’s slate, your potential returns depend heavily on the implied probabilities you target. Trading your $20 on the heaviest favorite on the board—the Denver Nuggets at an 80.9% probability—would return $4.72 in profit for a total payout of $24.72. On the other hand, if you want a real chance at a bigger score and take a shot on the heaviest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves at just 19.1%, a winning $20 ticket would yield an impressive $80.20 in profit, bringing your total payout to $100.20.

When we handicap these matchups, the stats from the previous playoff games in each series tell a fascinating story. In our marquee Timberwolves vs. Nuggets matchup, Minnesota is a heavy underdog today mainly due to the brutal Game 4 injuries to Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.

However, before those injuries, Minnesota completely bullied Denver, boasting an 8.3 Net Rating and controlling the glass with a 53.7% Total Rebound Percentage in the series. Denver, by contrast, has struggled with a -8.3 Net Rating. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s status as a heavy road favorite is backed by commanding analytics from their first three games. Oklahoma City is posting an incredible 22.0 Net Rating alongside a 51.7% rebounding mark against a Phoenix squad struggling with a -22.0 Net Rating.

Take the Action to the Ice: NHL Playoffs

If basketball isn’t your only angle, remember that your trading portfolio doesn’t have to stop at the hardwood. We’re in the thick of postseason action across the board, and you can also use the Polymarket platform to make trades on the NHL playoffs.

Handicapping the ice can be just as lucrative, whether you’re backing a heavy favorite to advance or keying in on an undervalued underdog making a deep Stanley Cup run. It’s all about finding the right spots and diversifying your trades for a bigger overall payout.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code

Getting started and securing your $20 welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Nuggets matchup is quick and straightforward. To ensure you are locked in for tip-off at Ball Arena, follow these simple steps to claim your offer:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP to successfully opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account in order to activate the offer.

Once your initial $20 deposit is processed, your $20 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account.