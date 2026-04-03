Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus, Skip the Wait for All MLB Predictions Friday

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The Polymarket promo code WTOP will give users who make a $20 deposit a $20 sign up bonus — and allow users who sign up on their mobile device to skip the waitlest to begin trading on the platform.







By simply registering and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you get a $20 sign-up bonus to rev up your action. This exclusive welcome offer gives you the extra firepower you need to trade on any MLB game today, including the Dodgers vs. National and Cardinals vs. Tigers.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Before you lock in your Polymarket promo code, make sure you’ve covered all the bases:

✅ Age Requirement: You must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

You must be to participate. ✅ Location Eligibility: You must be physically located in an eligible US state at the time of registration.

You must be at the time of registration. ✅ New Customers Only: This offer is strictly available to first-time Polymarket users who have never held a previous account.

This offer is strictly available to who have never held a previous account. ✅ Promo Code Required: You must enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP during the registration process to opt into the offer. Mobile users will also skip the waitlist.

You must enter the Polymarket promo code during the registration process to opt into the offer. Mobile users will also skip the waitlist. ✅ Minimum Deposit: A qualifying first-time deposit of at least $20 is required to activate the bonus.

A qualifying is required to activate the bonus. ✅ Bonus Amount: Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a flat $20 sign-up bonus credited to your account.

Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a credited to your account. ✅ One-Time Offer: This promotion can only be claimed once per customer and cannot be combined with other welcome offers.

This promotion can only be claimed and cannot be combined with other welcome offers. ✅ Valid Identification: You must provide valid proof of identification during the account registration process

You must provide during the account registration process ✅ Date Last Verified: April 3rd, 2026

To capitalize on today’s non-conference MLB slate, new Polymarket customers are eligible to receive a $20 sign-up bonus when setting up their accounts. Whether you are looking to take a position on the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Washington Nationals (1:05 PM ET) or projecting a St. Louis Cardinals road victory over the Detroit Tigers (1:10 PM ET), this promotional offer provides a high-value entry point into the April 3 action.

Unlocking this promotional value is incredibly straightforward. The $20 bonus is credited to your account after you make an initial deposit of at least $20. We put a lot of stock in maximizing your trading capital, but keep in mind that this offer is exclusively reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, all participating users must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus and begin predicting today’s outcomes.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Los Angeles Dodgers @ Washington Nationals LAD 69% / WAS 31% St. Louis Cardinals @ Detroit Tigers DET 61% / STL 39%

When breaking down this matchup to isolate the smarter prediction, Los Angeles easily justifies its heavy favorite status through elite run prevention. Fresh off their back-to-back World Series titles, the Dodgers’ pitching staff boasts a dominant 2.833 overall ERA and a stifling 0.963 WHIP, suffocating hitters to a mere .190 opponent batting average.

The Nationals’ pitching has been far more vulnerable by comparison, carrying a 4.154 ERA. However, Washington presents an intriguing underdog case at the plate. The young Nationals squad, playing under rookie manager Blake Butera, is currently out-hitting the Dodgers with a .281 team batting average and 38 runs compared to L.A.’s .237 average and 23 runs. Despite Washington’s offensive efficiency, the overwhelming disparity on the mound makes the Dodgers’ run-prevention unit the safer, albeit chalky, trade.

How to Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Whether you are taking a high-probability position on the Los Angeles Dodgers or eyeing a lucrative longshot prediction on the Washington Nationals, claiming your bonus for today’s MLB slate is a seamless process. Follow these steps to get into the market:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device.

Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information.

Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to securely verify your profile.

Submit valid proof of identification to securely verify your profile. Apply the Code: Ensure you enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process.

Ensure you enter the promo code during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.

Once your account is funded and the promo code is applied, your offer will be activated. You will then be fully equipped to trade on any of today’s exciting matchups, from the Dodgers taking on the Nationals to the Cardinals facing the Tigers.