Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus, Skip the Wait for NBA, Final Four, MLB Predictions This Weekend

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All new users can redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a sign-up bonus for all MLB, NBA and Final Four predictions this weekend.







Create a new account and you will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This gives you a generous bonus to get your account started.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Before the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves tip off, new users can capitalize on the latest welcome offer. Review the details of the promotion below before making your predictions for tonight’s game:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 3rd, 2026

Polymarket Welcome Offer Overview

For new Polymarket customers looking to find value in the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves, this latest promo code unlocks an exclusive $20 sign-up bonus. To qualify for this welcome offer ahead of the 7:00 PM EDT tip-off, simply create your new account and complete an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your account is successfully funded, the $20 bonus will be unlocked, giving you extra leverage to make your predictions on tonight’s NBA matchup.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, to be eligible for the offer, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Whether you plan to back the hometown 76ers or predict a strong road performance from the Timberwolves in Philadelphia, claiming this bonus provides a fantastic starting point for trading on tonight’s game.

Use Polymarket NBA Bonus Today

Team Spread Probability Philadelphia 76ers -3.5 55.0% Minnesota Timberwolves +3.5 45.0%

When evaluating which team is the sharper prediction, we put a lot of stock into the season’s advanced metrics and the current situational context. A quick dive shows Minnesota outperforming Philadelphia in key areas. The Timberwolves enter tonight’s matchup with a robust +4.4 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), showcasing superior efficiency compared to the 76ers’ narrow +0.2 Net Rate. Minnesota also controls the glass more effectively, securing 50.6% of all available rebounds compared to Philadelphia’s 49.0%.

Beyond the raw data, the forward-looking context heavily favors taking a position on Minnesota. Current injury narratives dominating the social sphere confirm that 76ers star Joel Embiid is doubtful with an illness, leaving Philadelphia’s offense highly vulnerable against Minnesota’s elite defense. Meanwhile, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sat out yesterday’s action but is expected to return tonight for the second leg of a back-to-back.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to make your predictions for tonight’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow the simple steps below to ensure your account is set up and your $20 bonus is activated before the 7:00 PM EDT tip-off:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket application to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information to establish your profile. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to confirm your age and location eligibility. Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration process, use promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new account. Fund Your Account: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit is successfully processed, your $20 sign-up bonus will be unlocked, giving you extra capital to deploy on tonight’s Eastern Conference clash.